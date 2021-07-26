June's Solar Eclipse Made This Amazing Dark Smudge on Our Planet

5 Widebody Lada Niva Rendering Looks Like a Tiny G 63 Race Car

3 Lada Niva Bronto Is a Twin-Turbo Frankenstein With 20-Inchers and BMW Cockpit

2 Lada Niva: Still Going Strong at 44, This Russian Hard Candy Won't Crack Soon

1 2021 Lada Niva Review Goes Well Until It Hits a Very Wet Dead End

More on this:

2021 Lada Niva Bronto (Not Bronco) Launched in Russia As Capable 4x4

The Lada Niva has been around with the same basic construction and minimal updates over the years since 1977. However, for 2021, they have just enhanced the lineup with the Niva Bronto. 6 photos



Customers choosing the Luxe specification will get their



Even though they haven’t released any interior shots at the time of writing, the Russian automaker claims that they gave the 2021 Niva Bronto a new climate control system, more comfortable front seats, extra sound deadening, and modified center console, in addition to what they call “several other stylistic and technical improvements.” The heated front seats and side mirrors, and air conditioning were already standard on the Legend variant.



The



Power, on the other hand, is supplied by the same naturally aspirated 1.7-liter gasoline engine, which develops 82 brake horsepower and 95 pound-feet (129 Nm) of torque. Changing gears is done by hand via the five-speed manual transmission.



In the Niva Legend, the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration takes 17.0 seconds, Lada says, and the maximum speed is 88 mph (142 kph). Bearing a name that probably doesn’t make Ford happy (let’s just call them Bronco reasons), the 2021 Lada Niva Bronto is already on sale in Russia, and won’t launch in global markets. It is based on the three-door Niva Legend range-topper, and can be ordered in the Luxe and Prestige trim levels.Customers choosing the Luxe specification will get their small off-roader with 15-inch wheels shod in mud-terrain tires, wheel arch extensions, steel bumpers, and roof rails. The Prestige model brings bigger bumpers made of plastic, exclusive radiator grille, protection for the side sills and wheel arches, and front fog lamps. Both models can be had with a camouflage paint finish and roof-mounted trail lights at an additional cost.Even though they haven’t released any interior shots at the time of writing, the Russian automaker claims that they gave the 2021 Niva Bronto a new climate control system, more comfortable front seats, extra sound deadening, and modified center console, in addition to what they call “several other stylistic and technical improvements.” The heated front seats and side mirrors, and air conditioning were already standard on the Legend variant.The four-wheel drive system , complete with front and rear locking differentials (apart from the center locking one fitted as standard across the range), as well as reinforced suspension and rear axle, are included.Power, on the other hand, is supplied by the same naturally aspirated 1.7-liter gasoline engine, which develops 82 brake horsepower and 95 pound-feet (129 Nm) of torque. Changing gears is done by hand via the five-speed manual transmission.In the Niva Legend, the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration takes 17.0 seconds, Lada says, and the maximum speed is 88 mph (142 kph).

Editor's note: Brown example pictured in the Gallery is a Lada Niva Legend. Brown example pictured in the Gallery is a Lada Niva Legend.

load press release