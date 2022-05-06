Stick-Shift Toyota Supra Shows a 9-Second Hellcat Redeye How It's Done

Wait a minute, does this mean that this previous-generation Toyota Supra actually put a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye in its corner? Normally we wouldn’t tell you the outcome of a race, but what the hell, it sure did.
Now that you know the outcome to this race, let’s move on to other things, like talking about the specs of both cars. We’ll start with the muscle car for one good reason, and that is the immense output and torque available via the loud pedal.
According to the official spec sheet, the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye has 797 horsepower and 707 pound-feet (959 Nm) on tap. The supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine rockets it to 60 mph (97 kph) in just 3.4 seconds, and you are looking at a 10-second car down the quarter mile without anyone messing around with its internals.
However, the silver example depicted on video below turned out to be a little quicker than the official estimate, as at the end of the run, it posted 9.95 seconds, with a 131+ mph (210+ kph) exit speed. Thus, we suspect that it has received a small power boost, hence the result. As for its ad-hoc challenger on that day, at the Rockingham Raceway in North Carolina, it turned out to be much quicker. The A80 Supra in question completed the course in 9.65 seconds, at 162+ mph (260+ kph).
OK, so what are we looking at here in terms of mechanicals? Well, that is a very good question indeed, because the video uploader hasn’t said anything about it, other than the fact that it rocks a stick shift. Nonetheless, that is obvious from the clip, which is only one minute long, so your guess is as good as ours. Still, we suspect that it might have close to 1,000 horsepower at a hard push of the right pedal.
