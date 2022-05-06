Stick-Shift Toyota Supra Shows a 9-Second Hellcat Redeye How It's Done

More on this:

1 Turbo Dodge Redeye Drags Demons, Chargers, Challengers, Nothing Stops It

2 1,035-HP Dodge Redeye Poses in Yellow, Looks Like a Good Bumblebee Replacement

3 Mk IV Toyota Supra Æ100 Looks Stunningly Remastered in Red or Silver Asakusa CGI

4 Behold the 700-HP World-First Dual-Clutch Toyota Supra MK4

5 Is That a MK4 Toyota Supra? Why Yes, and It Will Set You Back $91,000