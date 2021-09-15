Behold the 700-HP World-First Dual-Clutch Toyota Supra MK4

2 900-HP Supra Drag Races 800-HP Skyline GT-R, It's More Exciting Than "Fast and Furious"

The Mk4 Supra (also known as "the good Supra" or "the Supra that counts") is indeed one of the most iconic Japanese sports cars from the '90s, and there's a pretty long list of them. Those are the glory years of the Mazda RX-7 or the R33 (and, later on, R34) Nissan Skyline, to name the headliners, so any other Japanese model would have to bring something special to the table to make itself stand out.Apart from its sexy design, the Supra also offered the famous 2JZ engine with its straight-six setup, three-liter displacement, tame original output but a massive potential for improvement. And people didn't waste too much time taking advantage of that.Figures such as 1,000 hp seem to be the bare minimum, but the Supra can have a few limitations when it comes to putting the power down. One of them is the fact it sends all its power to the rear wheels, which means you're going to need big fat wheels with very slick tires if you're going for top acceleration performance. The second is the gearbox: manuals are cool, but they're not made for drag racing.To get the most of your build, you need a very fast automatic, and they rarely come any quicker than a dual-clutch unit. However, before the Supra in the clip below came to be, the world had never seen one with a dual-clutch transmission. Well, at least that's what the owner claims, and that would be a pretty big lie if he was making that up.The seven-speed gearbox was taken off a BMW M3 E90 and required a lot of tweaking to make the transplant possible, but the company who did it made such good work of it that they're now selling kits for everyone interested. Of course, with Supras routinely going over the 1,000 hp mark, you kind of have to choose between one or the other. For a sensible, useful build, however, it sounds like the M3 tranny could be a perfect match.To get the power, the owner had an AGP Precision 6266 Ball Bearing Gen2 62mm single turbo installed. The unit is rated for as much as 800 hp but on this particular Toyota Supra, it makes about 700 horsepower. The engine, however, is built to take close to 1,500 hp, so there is still room for more should the 700 ever feel insufficient.Judging by Jamie's reaction, a guy who owns cars with more power and has driven cars with a lot more power, we'd say that day doesn't seem to be coming any time soon. This Supra may just have the perfect amount of power for the street, and with that dual-clutch transmission, it can deliver all of it in what must feel like a relentless manner.With that taken care of, the only thing we'd put a little more work into is the car's interior: if the '90s were a good time for exterior design, the exact opposite can be said about cabin design. We can respect the wish to keep it original, but originality should not be mistaken for complete neglect. You can't put that much money in the car and not be bothered to change the leather skirt on the handbrake lever.