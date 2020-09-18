Steampunked Chevrolet Corvette C3 Is a CGI Feast for the Eyes

There's no point in calling one Chevrolet Corvette generation better than another. Everybody has a favorite, which means everybody is both right and wrong at the same time. Still, it's plain to see the C3 is the best, right?
You didn't really believe all that politically correct nonsense, did you? Of course not all Vettes are created equal, and while the C1 and C2 can make a case for themselves - the former for being the first, the latter for being pretty sexy - it's the C3 that came up with the most iconic Corvette shape yet.
Speaking of shapes, the C8 is quite something too. Switching to a mid-engine layout means the all-new Corvette is almost unrecognizable, and you would definitely struggle to find any similarity when placed next to a C3, but then again we're looking at a four-generations and half a century gap, so we guess that's progress for you.
Anyway, back to the C3 and this steampunk/futuristic reinterpretation of the American classic. The point we were trying to make was that you don't really need a reason to pick this particular Corvette for a project - the simple fact it's one of the most beautiful and easily recognizable models the world has ever seen should be enough.
The authors of this particular CGI fest - Karan Adivi and Gurdeep Panesar - don't bother to explain themselves either. Instead, they let their work speak for itself, and sometimes, that's the best choice you can make.
The duo modeled the classic sports car with the usual cyberpunk postapocalyptic elements: widebody, large wheels, oversized rear wing, engine popping through the hood, asphalt-scraping front spoiler, a huge exposed exhaust system, and a display that presumably doubles as a license plate.
They went for three different texture sets, each connected to its own surroundings. First, the white one set in your typical dystopic high-tech future. Think Blade Runner, and you won't be too far off - foggy, always dark, and with lots of neon lights.
The second one is finished in black, hiding most of the vehicle's features but also making it look more menacing. It's pictured next to some sort of garage doors with Pirelli branding on top, which suggests it might be close to a racetrack. Anyway, since it's dark and pretty wet, it looks as though any racing will have to wait until the next day.
Finally, we have the JDM version. With a bright lime green paint job and rims with embedded LEDs, this one looks ready to step into the next Fast and Furious movie. It's shown here blasting through the Nevada desert in broad daylight, which is not something we thought we would see.
So, this project proves something that didn't need proving: as long as that shape remains intact, you can do whatever you want to a Corvette C3 and it'll continue to look gorgeous. Don't take our word for it: check out the gallery above.
