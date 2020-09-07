4 Rare Classic Corvettes Up for Auction in Texas

1958 Chevrolet Corvette C1 Pro-Touring Is a Work of Art

Until a few years ago, resto-mods were seen more as sacrileges instead of uniquely restored and improved classic vehicles, which some really are. 27 photos



Well, times change, and so does the resto-mod market, which is now classified in different types of models according to rules that didn’t exist in the past.



Pro-touring resto-mods, for example, can be highly coveted depending on the type of modifications done to the cars and the amount of work that they required.



You can probably guess that the blood red



‘Breathtaking’ is probably a good word to describe the end result of over four years of work that was put into it, which is why the



You can spot its year of production by checking out the faux-louvered hood and chromed trunk ‘spears,’ which were unique to the 1958 Corvette.



While most of the exterior and interior is pretty much identical to how it left the factory floors in the late fifties, the work done to the car also includes a 6.2-liter, Chevrolet Performance LS3 engine with 440 horsepower on tap, or almost three times than what the original car had.



The power is sent to the oversized rear wheels through a 6-speed Tremec manual transmission and a Ford 9-inch rear axle with a posi-traction differential.



There are four-wheel disc brakes, a Corvette C6 suspension , while the LS intake manifold has been customized to resemble a 1958 Corvette Fuelie setup. Everything looks and probably feel top-notch, just like its asking price might suggest.



