Hennessey Corvette C8 Wheels Are Here, 22 Lbs Lighter and Priced at $6,000

The new, completely reinvented Chevrolet Corvette has been fueling the imagination of car lovers and tuners for more than a year now. Unveiled in the summer of last year, it only recently started arriving in the hands of its eager fans and customer, and for months now we’ve been flooded with C8 projects, tunings, parts and so on.
One of the first garages to get its hands on a C8 was Hennessey. The Texans wasted no time and quickly announced a new exhaust, a world’s first twin-turbo system, and, the cherry on the cake, the first time the C8 broke through the 200 mph (322 kph) speed barrier, reaching a speed of 205.1 mph (330.07 kph).
Ever since they got their hands on the new Corvette not long ago, the Texan crew were promising the availability of new wheels and tires for America’s favorite sports car and voila, they kept their word, at least partially.
Hennessey unveiled this week the special wheels it cooked up for the Vette, and it promises to bring them to the market as bigger, meaner and lighter options to the stock ones.
The Hennessey set comprises front wheels sized 19.0 x 8.5 inches / 48 x 21.5 cm (0.5 inches wider than stock). Each one weighs 21.3 lbs (9.5 kg), which is 4.3 lbs lighter than stock.
At the rear, the wheels measure 20.0 x 11.0 inches / 50.8 x 27.9 cm (also 0.5 inches wider than stock) and each weighs 6.7 lbs lighter than stock, tipping the scale at 25.4 lbs (11.5 kg).
Overall, the weight saving that comes from the four wheels alone is of around 22 lbs (close to 10 kg), and in a sports car, every gram shaved off the waist is important.
Hennessey says the wheels can be used with factory stock Michelin tires. The price for a set of four is $5,995. In the video attached below is a short demo of what that gets you.
