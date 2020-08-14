The Sound of a C7 ZR1 Corvette With Hennessey HPE850 Kit “Never Gets Old”

We’re well into the mid-engined C8 Corvette era by now. The quintessential American sports car was launched in 2019 as it was always supposed to be, with a mid-engine configuration that gives it better weight distribution, better responsiveness, and as per the official data, the fastest 0-60 acceleration time (in the case of the Stingray) of any entry-level Corvette.
But that doesn’t mean the previous generation, C7, with its front-engine layout, is lesser and can be completely overlooked. The seventh generation will always have its fanbase, and some of them are audacious enough to have their machines tuned in the age of the C8.
Seeing how the C7 is not that old to be completely forgotten, there are still enough tuning packages to go around for the model. Texas-based Hennessey, for instance, provides upgrades for the Stingray, Grand Sport, C7, and ZR1. In the case of the ZR1, there are three options available, HPE850, HPE1000, and HPE1200, taking the model to performance heights Chevrolet itself didn’t dare take the car.
The entry-level HPE850 kit for instance, thanks to the deployment of things like high-flow air induction and catalytic converters, among other things, gets the power of the stock ZR1 all the way up to 850 bhp and 850 lb-ft torque. More than enough to provide the necessary thrills for C7 fans.
The sound and feel of the Corvette wearing this package “never gets old.” This is how one of Hennessey’s customers, who just got delivery of his modified C7 ZR1, describes the feeling of being inside the car as it accelerates down the track.
The sound the machine makes - as a side note, the HPE850 is available only for the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 equipped with the LT5 supercharged engine – is nothing short of spectacular, and we can’t but agree with what the man says. Just check out the video below.
Seeing how the C7 is not that old to be completely forgotten, there are still enough tuning packages to go around for the model. Texas-based Hennessey, for instance, provides upgrades for the Stingray, Grand Sport, C7, and ZR1. In the case of the ZR1, there are three options available, HPE850, HPE1000, and HPE1200, taking the model to performance heights Chevrolet itself didn’t dare take the car.
The entry-level HPE850 kit for instance, thanks to the deployment of things like high-flow air induction and catalytic converters, among other things, gets the power of the stock ZR1 all the way up to 850 bhp and 850 lb-ft torque. More than enough to provide the necessary thrills for C7 fans.
The sound and feel of the Corvette wearing this package “never gets old.” This is how one of Hennessey’s customers, who just got delivery of his modified C7 ZR1, describes the feeling of being inside the car as it accelerates down the track.
The sound the machine makes - as a side note, the HPE850 is available only for the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 equipped with the LT5 supercharged engine – is nothing short of spectacular, and we can’t but agree with what the man says. Just check out the video below.