Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Huracan by Hennessey Has Ice Tank, Does Dyno Pull

For most people, the Lamborghini Urus is a dream car, delivering incredible performance thanks to its 5.2-liter V10 engine. However, those who live their lives a quarter-mile at a time need this twin-turbo kit.It's called the HPE900 and is being put together by Hennessey with the goal of mixing performance and reliability. At its core is a set of ball bearing turbos. But while factory-built supercars have the turbos in the middle of the V, these are located behind the bumper.The artistry of the package is in the way it also finds room for some dual inlet pipes, stainless turbo downpipes with a black thermal coating and the air induction system.For those quick bursts of power, the Huracan's engine bay accommodates an ice tank for the air-to-water intercooler. Also, the V10 needs a new oil pump, hoses, and electronic management. Speaking of which, you've got to have a listen to the dyno tests. You can probably put the bumper back on, but we'd just leave it like that.This Huracan still uses pump gas and kept its stock fuel system, engine, and transmission. Hennessey boasts that it "essentially handles like stock- until the boost kicks in." We're not sure if that's a good thing.According to the tuner, the combo results in an output of 912 horsepower (845 hp at the wheels) at 7,400rpm on 93 octane fuel. It would do 0 to 60mph in 2.6 seconds and quarter-mile passes in 9.8 seconds with a trap speed of 145 mph (233 km/h). It's also covered by one of the Texas tuner's usual 1-year/12,000-mile (19,312-km) warranties.