Start Summer Road Trip Adventures the Right Chevy Express Thor Motor Coach Way

We know it is still spring, but it is never too early to prepare for the upcoming summer road trip vacation season. And, in case you are planning to travel a lot with the family, there is a one-owner, almost-brand-new opportunity that just arose.
It is not often when you see such a well-prepared family road trip rig hitting the car and truck inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors. But, hey, never say never, as over time, we have also come across quirky and cool stuff that looked ready for long road trip adventures – from groovy 1994 Chevy G20s to restored 1977 Chevy K5 Blazer Chalets. Alas, this one is from an entirely different, bespoke league.
Almost new – with just 473 miles (761 km) on the odometer – and basically ready to roll, this Thor motorhome is based on a 2022 Chevrolet Express 4500 and comes incredibly well-equipped “with an onboard generator, solar panels, and Wi-Fi/TV antenna,” so there is no need to “sacrifice comfort or connectivity here,” according to the dealership.
Looking spotless, this white RV has a Four Winds graphics package, factory chrome trims, and a huge number of secrets to reveal to the next owner. Naturally, once you get past the myriad of external tricks and tricks, the interior still shines through as the real hero of the story here. This home on wheels has all the creature comforts: queen bed plus bunk over the cabin, a “deluxe” kitchenette (fridge, three-burner gas stove/oven, sink), a bathroom with toilet and shower, and even a swinging 39-inch TV complete with an antenna.
The cockpit is well equipped, as well, featuring a seven-inch display for the infotainment system, XM satellite radio, and adjustable seats. Under the hood, this massive RV-converted van has the well-known 6.0-liter General Motors V8 mill that’s capable of churning out 343 horsepower and 373 lb-ft (506 Nm) of torque and sends power through a six-speed automatic transmission plus the optional StabiliTrak aid. As for the asking price, that one stands just as tall, at exactly $114,900.
Almost new – with just 473 miles (761 km) on the odometer – and basically ready to roll, this Thor motorhome is based on a 2022 Chevrolet Express 4500 and comes incredibly well-equipped “with an onboard generator, solar panels, and Wi-Fi/TV antenna,” so there is no need to “sacrifice comfort or connectivity here,” according to the dealership.
Looking spotless, this white RV has a Four Winds graphics package, factory chrome trims, and a huge number of secrets to reveal to the next owner. Naturally, once you get past the myriad of external tricks and tricks, the interior still shines through as the real hero of the story here. This home on wheels has all the creature comforts: queen bed plus bunk over the cabin, a “deluxe” kitchenette (fridge, three-burner gas stove/oven, sink), a bathroom with toilet and shower, and even a swinging 39-inch TV complete with an antenna.
The cockpit is well equipped, as well, featuring a seven-inch display for the infotainment system, XM satellite radio, and adjustable seats. Under the hood, this massive RV-converted van has the well-known 6.0-liter General Motors V8 mill that’s capable of churning out 343 horsepower and 373 lb-ft (506 Nm) of torque and sends power through a six-speed automatic transmission plus the optional StabiliTrak aid. As for the asking price, that one stands just as tall, at exactly $114,900.