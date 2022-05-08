This Premium Adventure Motorhome Could Be the Perfect Off-Grid Globetrotter

Those who love the great outdoors, want to be self-sufficient, and do not want to give up the traditional luxury found inside a mansion might have heard about Loki Basecamp. And it would be all thanks to its modular, truck-attached four-season pods that are always “ready for the most extreme adventures and a perfect fit for any lifestyle,” mostly because they can be custom-tailored to any bespoke needs.
This kind of personalization is to be expected from a company that can play with stuff that has a starting price of $135k, and clearly not everyone will be able to afford their truck campers. However, although Loki Basecamp is pretty new on the market – even its parent has only been around for just 15 years and started selling its products merely a decade ago – they have had tremendous success in expanding its portfolio.
At the “base” of the self-sufficient, detachable truck camper pyramid, everything started with the Falcon 5/6/8 series that is available for a wide array of models, from mid-size Ranger/Tacoma/Frontier options with 5 ft. (152.4 cm) pickup beds and good for a 1,200 lbs./544 kg camper payload, to full-size options. Those include all the greats, with 6.5 (198.12 cm) and 8-feet (243.84 cm) beds, like the F-Series, Ram trucks, GM options, or the Japanese (Tundra, Titan) representatives.
Not long ago, Loki Basecamp inaugurated a lower-tier Icarus series that went down in pricing (but not in options) to “just” $69k – that is what they call affordable when doubling down on the “most versatile 4-Season slide-in on the market” with something that should easily deliver “off-grid adventures, regardless of the season.” Then, it was probably time to think both sustainably and on a larger scale.
EV series for the Rivian R1T, Tesla Cybertruck, or Ford F-150 Lightning, and also partnered with the renowned team from Norva to craft together Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans into “high-end adventure vehicles.” Interestingly, that was not all, as their most recent idea (stemming from the deep pocket of a no-expenses-spared client, of course) was to build the ultimate premium adventure motorhome.
Hence, we swiftly checked out the new Loki Basecamp XL Coach series. Right now, it is more of a “one-of-one” affair, as the company has only finished the initial customer’s modification and conversion of a Prevost X3 45 VIP. But frankly, it certainly warrants a second look at the goodies. Starting with the most awkward question: “why does something with 5” of ground clearance that’s like 30ft+ long need off-road lights?” Well, the answer could be complicated or eerily simple: perhaps that’s just what the client wanted. And Loki just obliged, outfitting a custom roof rack with five LED lights capable of emitting 76k raw lumens!
And that is not the only outrageous feature. One would expect the high-tech galley and premium dining area (that also doubles up as a sofa bed), or even may not be too surprised by the full-size bathroom, double bunk beds, and queen-size bed in the master bedroom. But how about the heated floors, Paradigm sound system, motorized window shades, rainfall shower, or dimmable LED lighting? And we are not even reaching the two best parts. Yep, there’s a couple of them, on top of everything we said.
First, this is a true four-season compatible motorhome with R16 insulation and the capacity to go off-grid by way of a 2,000 watts solar array, 1,800 Ah Li-Ion battery bank, and 15k watts inverter/charger. Then, never mind the storage bay bike rack, and drop your jaw or roll your eyes at the sight of the custom part of the storage bay that holds a bespoke barbeque, an outdoor kitchen with a 12V fridge, and a full-size LED TV (plus, another trio of flatscreen TVs is located inside the coach bus)!
