Stars and Stripes Ram Truck Screams Murica, Comes with a Couch in the Bed

More on this:

1 First Look at the Autobots and Decepticons That Will Star in Transformers 7

2 1991 Chevy Pickup Has Remote Door Openers, Jaguar Seats and Custom Everything Else

3 Freightliner’s Electric Trucks Hit One Million Miles on the U.S. and Canadian Roads

4 2023 Ford Ranger Teased Again, Full Unveiling Happening This Year

5 Euro Truck Simulator 2 Headed to Russia, New Images Show the Country’s Main Attractions