Stars and Stripes Ram Truck Screams Murica, Comes with a Couch in the Bed

It's no secret that I'm a big fan of barn finds. Nothing is better than seeing classic cars coming into the light after decades of storage. But I also like random and silly discoveries, like this Ram pickup truck wrapped in a stars-and-stripes livery and hauling a couch in the bed.
Say what? Yeah, I had the same reaction when I spotted it in a recent video by YouTube's "greg_alberalla." The footage below is actually about something entirely different. The folks known for reviving old cars and for building an awesome, Cummins-powered Ram 1500 were picking up engine parts when they discovered it.
Somewhat forgotten in a big barn, it's covered in a thick layer of dust, it doesn't have an engine, and the deflated front tire suggests it hasn't been used in a long time. But the American flag that covers its entire body is enough to make it stand out, even if it can't be moved at the moment. It really doesn't get more "Murica!" than this.
And to top it all off, it also features a dually setup and hauls a couch in the bed. The latter is packed with pillows, which makes the entire package a head-scratcher. Sure, since the truck isn't road-worthy right now, the bed is probably being used as a storage unit for random stuff in the barn, but a coach-hauling, stars-and-stripes hauler is a somewhat ironic sight.
The guys are discussing buying for a few seconds, but they're probably joking. Still, it wouldn't be a bad idea. Knowing the stunts they usually pull with their Cummins-powered Ram, we'd probably see this truck do burnouts and hit the drag strip. I don't know about you, but I think coach-hauling trucks would make for an interesting drag racing category.
Too out of line? Well, what would you do with this truck? Check it out at the six-minute mark in the video below.
