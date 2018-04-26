autoevolution
 

Spyshots: Pagani Secretly Building the Huayra BC Roadster, Could Be Sold Out

26 Apr 2018, 6:34 UTC ·
by
Remember when we spied the Pagani Huayra Roadster, wondering how the rear deck of the thing would differ from that of the Coupe? Well, we are now back on the topic, since our spy shooters have come across what appears to be the Huayra Roadster BC.
A prototype of the machine was spotted doing its thing over in Germany, with the tester obviously covered in camouflage. However, the second skin can't conceal the BC nose fitted to the car.

It's worth mentioning that this test car is missing the BC wheels, as well as the super-sized rear wing and diffuser, so it remains to be seen whether these will be present on the production car. After all, the San Cesario sul Panaro designers have to maintain the elegant lines of the open-top models, so we could see it displaying less radical aero than the fixed-roof BC.

Unlike the manually-actuated cloth top we've already met on the "normal" Roadster, this prototype comes with a removable carbon fiber roof.

This is a brilliant opportunity to remind you that the hardcore BC incarnation of the Huayra Coupe is named after the late Benny Caiola, a friend of Horacio Pagano and the company's first customer.

As with the BC version of the Coupe, the badge will bring a diet, which is set to deliver benefits on all dynamic fronts.

Once again, the twin-turbo V12 motor of the machine, which is supplied by Mercedes-AMG, will receive a power bump and you can expect its maximum output to sit above 800 hp. Keep in mind that the unit works with a seven-speed automated manual.

The Italian automotive producer only introduced 20 units of the Huayra BC (each was offered for around $2.5 million) and we're expecting a similar production run for the BC Roadster.

In fact, Pagani enjoys offering private debuts to potential customers, so the public introduction of the car might come with the sold out status.
