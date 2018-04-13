The Final Pagani Huayra Coupe Will Be Painted Like Lewis Hamilton’s F1 Car

Christened L’Ultimo, the Huayra you’re looking at is the final of 100 coupe models ever manufactured. And as you can tell from the way it looks, the silver-green-yellow livery is designed to mirror the Formula 1 car of four-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. White leather seats and exposed carbon fiber are on display too.
According to DuPont Registry, the Ultimate is “a collaboration between Brett David and Pagani Automobili S.p.A.” Ordered through the San Cesario-based automaker’s Miami dealership, the hypercar is planned for delivery in June 2018.
The chief executive of Prestige Imports, Brett David, took his sweet time about customization. After all, Pagani is both a boutique automaker of four-wheeled works of wonder and the sort of company that puts an accent on attention to detail.
To give you a sense of how much effort goes into making this vehicle, DuPont Registry asks the following question: “Are eight months to build one car too long?” Not in the least, not when some European automakers of volume vehicles (think Volkswagen) make customers wait six months for the delivery of a custom-specced car.
Under the hood, the name of the game is a mid-mounted V12 with two turbochargers and Mercedes-AMG know-how. Tuned to develop 720 horsepower and 1,000 Nm (738 pound-feet), it’s on par with the McLaren 720S in terms of output. But torque in on a different level, which makes the Pagani that more attractive. Then there’s the exclusivity, which also favors the Italian masterpiece.
Now that the coupe is out of the picture, Pagani continues the Huayra story with the roadster. Also limited to 100 examples of the breed, the Huayra Roadster is that more special in both looks and performance, for it inherits upgrades from the BC.
On a different note, Horacio Pagani intends to take the automaker to the next level in the years to come. Before the year 2025, the successor of the Huayra will arrive with an AMG-sourced engine and good ol’ manual transmission. On the flip side, an all-electric vehicle with blistering performance is also considered.
