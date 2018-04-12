Ex-F1 Driver Christijan Albers Shows Bugatti Chiron with Panda Spec

Bugatti is only bringing 500 units of the Chiron to the world and we're constantly keeping an eye out for these velocity brutes, so we can find out who their owners are and what specs these fortunate aficionados have chosen. The freshest example of this comes from former Formula One driver Christijan Albers, whose Bug has surfaced online.

The specialist mentioned that, clear bra aside, the vehicle will also be gifted with a few visual tweaks, but no further details were offered.



For now, we can see the factory color and material choice of the Bugatti and it looks like Albers went for a Panda exterior spec. The B&W theme also continues inside the hypercar, but this is where white is the dominant hue, with black being used as an accent color.



The 38-year-old (you'll find him on the left of the image above) has a car collection including multiple limited editions, with the jewels that occupy his garage going from machines like the Mercedes ML63 AMG and the Porsche 911 Turbo to the Porsche 918 Spyder and the Ferrari 599 GTO.



Speaking of the Bugatti Chiron, we'll remind you the French automaker



While maintaining the 1,500 hp output of the quad-turbo W16 8.0-liter motor, Bugatti made updates destined to improve handling. Going past tech upgrades such as revised suspension bits, we have to mention the carbon fiber windscreen wipers of the vehicle ,a first for a production car.



Nevertheless, Bugatti mentioned it is continuing to work on the Chiron. And this had added fuel to the rumor mill fire regarding a Super Sport incarnation of the animal.



