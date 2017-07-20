Spyshots: 2019 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Prototype Has Tiny Exhaust

It might or might not be a coincidence, but two rival performance SUVs from German automakers began testing this week. Bavaria is working on a brand new X5 M
, while Affalterbach has this, the 2019 version of the popular GLE 63.
12 photos
Not a month goes by without one Russian oligarch or another wrapping his GLE 63, drag racing it or installing a carbon fiber kit. It's the SUV
with the right badge and the right kind of motor: very big. But for the first time ever, AMG
won't have the displacement advantage.
Just like its little brother, the GLC 63, this new generation will use the new 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. Of course, there will be a power gap between the two (571 vs. 612 PS).
Even though it's not accurate, we'd like to think that the 1.5-liter lowering of the displacement is reflected in the size of the exhaust. This early test prototype comes with two tiny tips which wouldn't look out of place on an A-Class.
Lots of performance cars have exhausts that are much smaller than they would appear, like the RS6, for example. And on the Octavia RS 2.0 TSI, one of the tips is completely fake. Considering the GLE 63 should only emit about 200 grams of CO2 per kilometer, or about as much as a 2002 MINI Cooper S, they could just leave it like that... which of course they won't.
Those low emissions are only possible if you drive with an almost non-existent right foot. Otherwise, the devilish capacity to go from 0 to 100 km/h in 4 seconds will get the best of you. Of course, this 63 model will be more efficient than its predecessor, as it should come with a new 9-speed automatic and cylinder deactivation. But do the Russian oligarchs really about that?
Stylistically, this prototype is in its early stages. All of the fenders and probably the doors will have to be changed to match the wider stance. But at least the Panamericana
grille and LED headlights are the right ones.