Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe and Cabriolet Facelift Spied, Panamericana Grille Stands

The two-door S-Class models are younger than the sedan. So the development of the mid-life facelift
is a little slower. But it's still happening, and we have a couple of videos showing the S63 version of both the Coupe and the Cabriolet in Stuttgart.
The sleekness of the design is still the same, as both cars look like modern sculptures with wheels. No wonder Mercedes flagships work in silver and chrome!
But the Germans are playing with their statue mounting points, as the S-Class has been capped off in a different way. At the front, the S63 sports the latest Panamericana grille design
, which features bolder vertical bars that are convex (pushed outwards) instead of concave.
The design of the whole bumper has had to be changed, as the side air intakes aren't connected in the middle. For those who suffer from nostalgia, it seems Mercedes has left the headlight design largely te same. Oddly though, the S63 Cabriolet is only testing the taillights. What do you guys make of that?
Around the back, we noticed that the diffuser-look element of the bumper is almost gone or made much smaller. Some updates are taking place under that wrap, but they aren't rewriting the book, which is to be expected.
Under the hood, both models are going to sport roughly the same engine as the recently revealed E63 model. This twin-turbo 4.0-liter delivers 612 hp and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) of torque. Thanks to a 9-speed gearbox and AWD
system, both tuned to AMG
specifications, the Coupe is going to jump to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.5 seconds. Sure, the S63 Cabriolet model will be a little slower, but it will still deliver a pace few rivals can match.
The ultra-rich are likely to continue being interested in the S65 model, which will continue to use the old V12 engine, despite the facelift. But with the power gap down to almost nothing and the disadvantage of RWD, it's going to be a noticeably slower sprinter.