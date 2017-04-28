autoevolution

Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe and Cabriolet Facelift Spied, Panamericana Grille Stands

 
28 Apr 2017, 14:55 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The two-door S-Class models are younger than the sedan. So the development of the mid-life facelift is a little slower. But it's still happening, and we have a couple of videos showing the S63 version of both the Coupe and the Cabriolet in Stuttgart.
The sleekness of the design is still the same, as both cars look like modern sculptures with wheels. No wonder Mercedes flagships work in silver and chrome!

But the Germans are playing with their statue mounting points, as the S-Class has been capped off in a different way. At the front, the S63 sports the latest Panamericana grille design, which features bolder vertical bars that are convex (pushed outwards) instead of concave.

The design of the whole bumper has had to be changed, as the side air intakes aren't connected in the middle. For those who suffer from nostalgia, it seems Mercedes has left the headlight design largely te same. Oddly though, the S63 Cabriolet is only testing the taillights. What do you guys make of that?

Around the back, we noticed that the diffuser-look element of the bumper is almost gone or made much smaller. Some updates are taking place under that wrap, but they aren't rewriting the book, which is to be expected.

Under the hood, both models are going to sport roughly the same engine as the recently revealed E63 model. This twin-turbo 4.0-liter delivers 612 hp and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) of torque. Thanks to a 9-speed gearbox and AWD system, both tuned to AMG specifications, the Coupe is going to jump to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.5 seconds. Sure, the S63 Cabriolet model will be a little slower, but it will still deliver a pace few rivals can match.

The ultra-rich are likely to continue being interested in the S65 model, which will continue to use the old V12 engine, despite the facelift. But with the power gap down to almost nothing and the disadvantage of RWD, it's going to be a noticeably slower sprinter.



mercedes-amg s63 coupe 2019 S-Class Coupe Facelift spy video mercedes-benz spyshots Mercedes-Benz prototype spyshots
 
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
 

Our MERCEDES BENZ Testdrives:

2016 MERCEDES-AMG C63 72
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA45 AMG Shooting Brake73
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class80
2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S500 Plug-In Hybrid85
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLK-Class69
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ CLS-Class74
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S-Class Coupe87
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ V-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLA250 4Matic, GLA45 AMG74