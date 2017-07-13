Spyshots: 2019 Ford Focus Sedan Comes Out for More Testing in Europe

Ford is getting ready to launch an all-new Focus, and despite the relative disinterest with sedans there, a lot of the development for the 4-door model seems to be happening in Europe. For a controversial compact that's about to switch production to China, it doesn't look half-bad.

15 photos



While no specific date is available yet, the current Focus will end its business in Detroit next year, suggesting a reveal of the new unit could happen earlier. And it's about gosh darn time, as the having gone on sale in 2011 makes this one of the oldest vehicles on the market. Sure, an Aston Martin grille during the refresh and dropping a



In many ways, the Focus will follow the lead set by the Fiesta, they new one they have in Europe. The interior should feature a new SYNC tablet-style infotainment system with fewer buttons perched on top of the dash. Also, you're likely to see standard auto emergency braking and an available digital dashboard.



The car is based on a new global platform from Ford, one which will also underpin the next Escape crossover. Rumor has it that a Focus Cross will also be offered and will have AWD available.



