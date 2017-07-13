autoevolution

Spyshots: 2019 Ford Focus Sedan Comes Out for More Testing in Europe

13 Jul 2017, 10:52 UTC ·
by
Ford is getting ready to launch an all-new Focus, and despite the relative disinterest with sedans there, a lot of the development for the 4-door model seems to be happening in Europe. For a controversial compact that's about to switch production to China, it doesn't look half-bad.
We've seen photos of the hatchback too, but the sedan in our latest spyshots is going to be the big seller in America. However, President Trump isn't going to like it much because Ford might switch most of the production from Michigan to China for cost reasons.

While no specific date is available yet, the current Focus will end its business in Detroit next year, suggesting a reveal of the new unit could happen earlier. And it's about gosh darn time, as the having gone on sale in 2011 makes this one of the oldest vehicles on the market. Sure, an Aston Martin grille during the refresh and dropping a 2.3-liter engine into the RS have kept things interesting, but it's time to move on.

In many ways, the Focus will follow the lead set by the Fiesta, they new one they have in Europe. The interior should feature a new SYNC tablet-style infotainment system with fewer buttons perched on top of the dash. Also, you're likely to see standard auto emergency braking and an available digital dashboard.

The car is based on a new global platform from Ford, one which will also underpin the next Escape crossover. Rumor has it that a Focus Cross will also be offered and will have AWD available.

And that kind of sets the mood here, as the car will have a new type of automatic gearbox, higher grade interior and a lot more cabin and trunk space. In most ways, it will feel like it's two generations ahead, not one. Rumor has it that, like Honda, Ford will eventually drop all its naturally aspirated engines and replace them with the 1.0 or 1.5L EcoBoost units.
