Bolt vs. Golf GTI Drag Race Proves EVs Are the Future, Depresses Us

The Bolt is not a Chevy. It's a Chevrolet, like the Aveo and Cruze
. By that we mean that it's a little on the dorky side, embodying none of the characteristics of the Camaro and Corvette.
Model 3 fans are trying to brush it aside, but the Bolt
is a competent EV. It's got a lot more range than a Nissan Leaf, a better interior, and more power. In fact, it has so much juice that it makes a fast car look obsolete.
Yes, we called the Golf GTI a "fast car." But it really is. Thanks to the torque of that 2-liter turbo engine, it's about as fast as a classic supercar. Sure, six seconds to 60 isn't that unusual. But the GTI is still a car many people aspire to own, as proven by the fact that The Fast Lane's intern bought one and brought it to the slaughter.
A Focus ST or a Toyota GT 86
would have the same kind of trouble with the "dorky" Chevy Bolt. And it's just the beginning of something... bad that's about to happen to cheap performance cars.
Of course, emissions regulations are partly to blame for the outcome. In all honesty, the GTI engine sounds horrible because of its rattly yet efficient injection system. But the race result is humiliating even with the video muted.
The upside to this story is that most hot hatchbacks are targeting the 300 horsepower threshold, while some are going for all-wheel drive. But eventually, the enthusiasm of getting up on a Sunday morning and going for a random drive will be replaced by checking your charge status or planning the most energy-effective route to work. There's no bolt-action manual gearbox or fiddling with the air intake.
What is it about interns and the Golf GTI? About seven years ago, an intern for The Smoking Tire gave Matt the keys to his brand new Mk6.