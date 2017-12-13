Spyshots: 2019 Aston Martin Vanquish Testing In the Snow Looks Gorgeous

The 2019 Aston Martin Vanquish is currently in its advanced development stages. And the upcoming super-GT has recently been spied doing its winter testing thing.

The lavish automotive producer is currently in the midst of a sharpening up process, one that sees the company expanding its lineup, as well as improving each of its models.



From the stratospheric performance-delivering Valkyrie through the still-testing Vantage, which will make for a new entry-level Aston and to the DBX, which will mark the carmaker's first venture into the SUV realm and the RapidE electron juice sipper, Gaydon is seriously consolidating its position.



For the Vanquish, this process means that the recipe for the machine will become spicier. You see, while the outgoing model is more of a Grand Tourer than anything else, the 2019 model is set to up the ante on the go-fast level.



As such, the newcomer will be more of a



An upgraded version of the Mercedes- AMG -delivered twin-turbo 5.2-liter V12 that debuted in the new Aston Martin DB11 will animate the Vanquish, with the engine delivering at least 820 horsepower.



Given the hefty performance boost that will be delivered by the generation change, the British designers and engineers have a complex task on their hands when it comes to helping the machine delivering the mandatory downforce. Even in prototype form, the 2019 Aston Martin Vanquish looks stunning and we're looking forward to finding out how the designers worked to integrate the aero bits on the car.



