Lime Essence 2018 Aston Martin Vantage Gets Walkaround, Revs Its Engine

23 Nov 2017
by
It's one thing to see pictures of a car and another to watch a walkaround video from somebody who can afford to buy it. The 2018 Aston Martin Vantage blew people's minds two days ago, and we figured another look wouldn't hurt.
Parker from Vehicle Virgins went to the cool Aston showroom to check out the Lime Essence version of the new Vantage. That's what the crazy color is called, and there are about 40 more available, either regularly or from Q.

Three wheel designs are available in several finishes, while the rest of the exterior can be garnished with carbon fiber. While the Vantage is based on the DB11 platform, we think the two look nothing alike, despite what some say. However, we do admit that the back has an uncanny similarity to the Fisker EMotion.

Speaking of similarities, the Vantage is part of a collaboration between Aston Martin and Mercedes-Benz. In the walkaround video, you'll see how several switches on the doors and dash come from the Germans, especially an AMG GT-like infotainment controller.

The Vantage is a little bit more expensive than the AMG GT, but it shares its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, producing 510 HP and 505 lb-ft of torque. The car has a ZF 8-speed auto mounted at the back for balance and will do 60 mph in 3.6 seconds on its way to a top speed of 195 mph.

Parker says that in about a year, there will be a manual version of the Vantage. Obviously, that's huge, as you can't get a clutch pedal in the AMG GT.

We liked looking at the details of the car in this video, like the shape of the trunk or the placement of the seat controls. Of course, it also doesn't hurt to hear the V8 engine roar. It sounds meaner than the AMG, and unlike on most sports cars, the exhaust tips aren't fake in any way.

