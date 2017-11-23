autoevolution
 

2018 Aston Martin Vantage Shooting Brake Rendering Makes Everything Boring

Tesla can keep its electric Roadster II because the all-new Aston Martin Vantage is better looking and comes with the right kind of engine: German-build V8.
As we recently saw in a detailed walkaround of the car, it's also quite practical for an exotic. The new Vantage has space behind its seats and a deep trunk hidden under that sexy rump. However, it wouldn't hurt to have a more practical Shootin Brake version.

You guys already know the drill; every time there's an awesome new coupe or convertible coming out, people with above-average Photoshop skills try to make the roof a little longer.

Of course, only a few manufacturers have been crazy enough to put such creations into production. They include Mercedes with its CLS Shooting Brake, which is only months away from being discontinued, and Ferrari with the FF and GTC4Lusso.

While the Vantage Shooting Brake wouldn't compete with GTC4Lusso on price or practicality, the two would be neck and neck in the beauty department. Not only that, but everybody would be able to compare their twin-turbo V8 engine sounds.

But we think Aston Martin is the most significant maker of shooting brake models in the world. There's the recent and incredibly stunning example by Zagato, the 1992 Virage, the DB6 SB and Lagonda SB. Those are just the ones we can remember right now, but there are tons of others.

For now, the Vantage Shooting Brake remains a rendering. Aksyonov Nikita from Russia made it happen, and he envisioned it with the largest clear carbon fiber roof we've seen in a while. That's yet another reason why we're curious to see a production model.

Of course, the slightly taller roof probably only have a minimal impact on practicality while somewhat affecting the top speed. However, no other car at the $150,000 end of the market would look as good.
