2018 Aston Martin Vantage Shooting Brake Rendering Makes Everything Boring

Tesla can keep its electric Roadster II because the all-new Aston Martin Vantage is better looking and comes with the right kind of engine: German-build V8.

You guys already know the drill; every time there's an awesome new coupe or convertible coming out, people with above-average Photoshop skills try to make the roof a little longer.



Of course, only a few manufacturers have been crazy enough to put such creations into production. They include Mercedes with its CLS Shooting Brake, which is only months away from being discontinued, and Ferrari with the FF and



While the Vantage Shooting Brake wouldn't compete with GTC4Lusso on price or practicality, the two would be neck and neck in the beauty department. Not only that, but everybody would be able to compare their twin-turbo V8 engine sounds.



But we think Aston Martin is the most significant maker of shooting brake models in the world. There's the recent and incredibly stunning example by Zagato, the 1992 Virage, the DB6 SB and Lagonda SB. Those are just the ones we can remember right now, but there are tons of others.



For now, the Vantage Shooting Brake remains a rendering.



