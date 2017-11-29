2019 Aston Martin Vantage Four-Door Rendered as Baby Rapide

If we take a look at the Aston Martin lineup, we notice that the Rapide could do with a little brother. Alas, we wouldn't hold our breath for such a four-door coupe making it into production.
First of all, the past decade has seen crossovers booming, with these stealing an important part of the sedan clientele (DBX
, anybody?). And it's enough to look at how the Lamborghini Urus grabbed the production slot of the Estoque four-door coupe to understand this from the perspective of a high-tier automaker.
Secondly, building a business case for a compact four-door coupe in the higher area of the market is extremely difficult when a carmaker already offers a larger vehicle of the kind. And the example we've chosen to illustrate this comes from Porsche, which has yet to bring the Pajun alongside the Panamera.
And since Gaydon has already confirmed the arrival of the RapidE electric sedan for 2019, as a potential Porsche Mission E rival, we can't expect the Vantage Four-Door to kick off the British automaker's EV offensive either.
If the rendering above, which comes from digital artist X-Tomi
, tickles your aficionado bone, we'll remind you that this is the third 2019 Vantage derivative the Internet has come up with since the automaker introduced the Coupe incarnation of the go-fast machine earlier this week.
And while we're not expecting the rendered
Shooting Brake to make it into production in the near future, the Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake
has demonstrated that we could be gifted with such a special to land later on in the vehicle's lifecycle.
Meanwhile, we're looking forward to Aston Martin introducing the 2019 Vanquish Volante
.