Aston Martin V8 Vantage V580 Oscar India Is Old-School British Muscle

Beyond the additional get-up-and-go, the V8 Vantage V580 Oscar India was also more adept at going around corners thanks to the larger combination of wheels and tires. Aston Martin
produced and delivered 41 units of the LHD, BBS-equipped Oscar India, and this white-painted blast from the past is one of the most original examples out there.
In the hands of the current owner since 2007, chassis #12363 is equipped with the rare and desirable manual transmission. Finished in March 1983, the vehicle went through three restorations in the past decade. In the first instance, the owner focused on bringing the oily bits back to their former glory, with invoices amounting to 40,000 euros. Most of the money was spent on a new clutch assembly, shock absorbers, and steering rack.
In the second stage, the Oscar India received a fresh paint job from marque specialist Aston Martin Bordeaux, costing approximately 35,000 euros. Two years later, chassis #12363’s owner took apart and repaired just about all exterior trim of the car, down to the glass and window seals.
The interior, meanwhile, was re-trimmed in the softest white leather. Last, but certainly not least, Aston Martin Heritage tuned the vehicle to the correct working order, amounting to 37,000 euros. In other words, you’re looking at total expenditures of more than €188,000 in the past 10 years.
Despite the tender loving care that went into this car, RM Sotheby’s
doesn’t expect the Oscar India to fetch more than €250,000 at auction. That’s the price of a well-equipped DB11, though the contemporary grand tourer doesn’t stand a chance against the blast from the forerunner as far as resale value is concerned.