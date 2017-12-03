autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2017 Los Angeles Auto Show  
 

Aston Martin V8 Vantage V580 Oscar India Is Old-School British Muscle

3 Dec 2017, 13:16 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Back when Aston Martin’s V8 Vantage was more of a grand tourer than a sports car, the British automaker went for brutish styling and a no-nonsense 5.3-liter engine. In Oscar India configuration, the free-breathing V8 developed 390 horsepower, up from the standard output of 375 bhp.
19 photos
1983 Aston Martin V8 Vantage V580 Oscar India1983 Aston Martin V8 Vantage V580 Oscar India1983 Aston Martin V8 Vantage V580 Oscar India1983 Aston Martin V8 Vantage V580 Oscar India1983 Aston Martin V8 Vantage V580 Oscar India1983 Aston Martin V8 Vantage V580 Oscar India1983 Aston Martin V8 Vantage V580 Oscar India1983 Aston Martin V8 Vantage V580 Oscar India1983 Aston Martin V8 Vantage V580 Oscar India1983 Aston Martin V8 Vantage V580 Oscar India1983 Aston Martin V8 Vantage V580 Oscar India1983 Aston Martin V8 Vantage V580 Oscar India1983 Aston Martin V8 Vantage V580 Oscar India1983 Aston Martin V8 Vantage V580 Oscar India1983 Aston Martin V8 Vantage V580 Oscar India1983 Aston Martin V8 Vantage V580 Oscar India1983 Aston Martin V8 Vantage V580 Oscar India1983 Aston Martin V8 Vantage V580 Oscar India
Beyond the additional get-up-and-go, the V8 Vantage V580 Oscar India was also more adept at going around corners thanks to the larger combination of wheels and tires. Aston Martin produced and delivered 41 units of the LHD, BBS-equipped Oscar India, and this white-painted blast from the past is one of the most original examples out there.

In the hands of the current owner since 2007, chassis #12363 is equipped with the rare and desirable manual transmission. Finished in March 1983, the vehicle went through three restorations in the past decade. In the first instance, the owner focused on bringing the oily bits back to their former glory, with invoices amounting to 40,000 euros. Most of the money was spent on a new clutch assembly, shock absorbers, and steering rack.

In the second stage, the Oscar India received a fresh paint job from marque specialist Aston Martin Bordeaux, costing approximately 35,000 euros. Two years later, chassis #12363’s owner took apart and repaired just about all exterior trim of the car, down to the glass and window seals.

The interior, meanwhile, was re-trimmed in the softest white leather. Last, but certainly not least, Aston Martin Heritage tuned the vehicle to the correct working order, amounting to 37,000 euros. In other words, you’re looking at total expenditures of more than €188,000 in the past 10 years.

Despite the tender loving care that went into this car, RM Sotheby’s doesn’t expect the Oscar India to fetch more than €250,000 at auction. That’s the price of a well-equipped DB11, though the contemporary grand tourer doesn’t stand a chance against the blast from the forerunner as far as resale value is concerned.
Aston Martin V8 Vantage retro aston martin v8 muscle car auction
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Replace Your Car Battery Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Crumple Zones Work 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Understand Car Noises Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
ASTON MARTIN models:
ASTON MARTIN VantageASTON MARTIN Vantage CoupeASTON MARTIN DB11 VolanteASTON MARTIN DB11 Volante Roadster & ConvertibleASTON MARTIN V12 Vantage AMRASTON MARTIN V12 Vantage AMR CoupeASTON MARTIN DB7 ZagatoASTON MARTIN DB7 Zagato CoupeASTON MARTIN Vanquish SASTON MARTIN Vanquish S ExoticAll ASTON MARTIN models  