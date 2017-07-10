autoevolution

Spyshots: 2019 Acura RDX Is Honda CR-V's Premium Brother

10 Jul 2017, 13:23 UTC ·
by
With the 2017 Honda CR-V itself becoming more upscale and technologically advanced, Acura has no choice but to raise the bar even higher with the 2019 model year RDX.
The current RDX is about as old as the first Avengers movie. It's not exactly a dinosaur, but SHIELD's tech has advanced a lot since then. The first 2019 production prototype was seen this spring, though mules were spotted last year as well.

The Acura engineer wasn't too pleased to see the carparazzi near her ride. And perhaps it's understandable, considering the radar system is sticking out of the camouflage like a mechanical sore thumb.

We think that some of the body panels are for the production car, but they obviously don't have the grille ready yet. The overall design is more conventional and boxy, with the aim being to offer larger levels of interior space.

Around the back, the taillights are mounted high and at an angle to each other that kind of resembles a pair of angry eyebrows. And at the bottom of the bumper, we see a dual exhaust system split up by the spare wheel.

Most sources suggest the RDX will be one of the first Acura models to use the Type R's 2.0-liter turbo engine. Well, not the 310 horsepower monster, but the de-tuned version from the new Accord that's got a linear torque curve. But who knows, maybe Acura will refute all the speculation and just use the 3.5-liter V6 from the 2018 Odyssey minivan, complete with the 10-speed auto.

This SUV is one of the few Acura products that really works. Last year, they sold 52,361 units in America, only 3k short of the bigger MDX.

Given Acura's recent interest in hybrids, the all-new RDX should sprout a couple of electric motors sooner or later. Given that the 2018 RDX is already hitting showrooms, we expect the all-new one to make its debut at the Detroit Auto bonanja. But if half a year is too soon, there's also New York, and let us not forget China's importance.
