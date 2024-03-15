Spring Is Coming, the Custom Scene Is Chasing It With Open-Top Bentleys, Porsches, and RRs

The good folks over at Miami, Florida-based Wheels Boutique and Hollywood, California-dwelling RDB LA show us how the East and West Coasts are looking forward to the (ritzy) spring break adventures.
Spring Break is actually the Easter vacation period, but the early Northern Hemisphere universities and schools have morphed the tradition into a time of riotous partying at warm weather locations. Of course, you need something spectacular to get there because the crowds are hard to please these days. No worries, Wheels Boutique and RDB LA, have us covered with a couple of fancy ideas.
The experts over in Miami think a Bentley Continental GT Convertible will easily do the trick for at least a couple of partygoers, especially when dressed with loads of chrome and matching-finished ANRKY Wheels XR-305. The situation is undecided for the customer, too, which is why the company took to social media to gauge interest and find out if the crowds would be pleased if the customer went with this big-wheel setup.
Well, the reception was mostly positive, although someone also accused them of using AI to create the Miami x Bentley scenery. Luckily, the company's reps cleared the air – you can never be too careful these days. Now, if the Bentley GTC is too dark and chromed for you over on the other side of America on the West Coast, the RDB LA folks have a Rolls-Royce Dawn as a spring-searching treat for us.
It's a wild theme as the massive cabriolet was drenched in light blue that even reached the white RDB Wheels, and the only contrasting areas are the side Rolls-Royce badges plus the convertible top. It's certainly not for everyone, and the blue-on-white setup probably only works when the Dawn is parked in the vicinity of the marina.
No worries, if none of these options are your cup of tea, it's OK. Beauty is always in the eye of the beholder, and everyone's entitled to an opinion as long as it doesn't hurt anyone. As such, we dare to come up with a third proposition. Also given a shout-out by Wheels Boutique, the third entry into our spring-catching cabriolet search is a Matte Black PPF-clad 992-series Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet that knows how to make itself noticed without being too conspicuous either.
This one is also sitting on ANRKY Wheels' XR-305 wheels and has the same chrome-loving finish as the Bentley GTC, but as a tribute to its high-performance sports car roots, it is also adorned with a 9design carbon fiber aerodynamic kit and lowered on a set of H&R Special Springs to look fabulous on the staggered 21-inch front and 22-inch rear aftermarket wheels. So, which of the three could be your spring-dwelling favorite?
