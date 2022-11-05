Spectacular $52M Steel and Glass Mansion Lets You Drive Inside, Would Make Batman Jealous

With a striking architecture and interior design, this beautiful mansion would make Bruce Wayne / Batman proud, and that’s not an overstatement. It is perhaps one of the most beautiful and elegant pieces of modern real estate we have covered, and it also happens to integrate the one thing we at autoevolution are the most passionate about: a gorgeous garage to store a mini-fleet of cars.
Completed in 2021 and located in Saint Jean Cap Ferrat in Cote d’Azur, France, the mansion is designed by esteemed architect Jean Nouvel, who also created the Louvre in Abu Dhabi and One Central Park in Australia. It was built over a period of six years, because of the uniqueness of the lot on which it sits. Although vast, it is terraced, which means the mansion is embedded into the hill and has a layout that will probably make the new owner get lost on his or her first nights there.
Another unique detail about the house is that it’s almost entirely made out of steel and glass, from the walls to the roof, and even the overhangs to the roof. Only the master bedroom in the 6-bedroom manse has walls of concrete; all the other rooms, including the bathrooms and the shower rooms, have walls of glass.
car-centric pieces of real estate we have covered along the years, this garage is actually integrated into the main home, in that it’s perceived as an actual room. In other words, the only way in is by driving inside the home. It’s also beautiful to look at, with polished concrete on the floors, a skylight that lets natural light shine through, and elegant, minimalist furnishes in the lounge area.
As the video tour available at the bottom of the page will show (hat tip to Enes Yilmazer), the garage feels cavernous with just two vehicles parked inside, but this only goes to show its true potential. Add a lift on either side, and you can easily park six to eight vehicles inside. If you ever grow tired of seeing your cars (who would ever?!), you can always press a button and automatic screens will come down, creating a sleeker and much smaller walkway.
A separate exterior motorcourt that can hold two cars is available, but since it’s located outside the guest house/security quarters, it’s probably best used by staff.
The house itself is 6, 404 square feet (595 square meters) sprawling across five levels and sitting on a 43, 884 square-foot (4,077 square-meter) lot, so that every room inside has access to a private deck or even a private garden. You have two pools, a smaller one set in stone for the master bedroom, and a larger, heated one with an infinity edge. All bedrooms are positioned with views to the Bay of Villefranche, and there’s no piece of furniture blocking the perspective.
single product, this mansion would probably be it. Furniture throughout is either rosewood (with matching hardwood floors) or custom-made from stainless steel (like the bedframes), and you get the occasional touch of natural stone and curated artwork for a spot of contrast.
On paper, the combination could make you think of a heavy-duty, industrial vibe to the house, but it’s well balanced through the use of expansive glazing, which virtually erases the boundaries between the interior and exterior. You even have a two-level private garden for herbs, fruits and vegetables, which is just perfect for walking, relaxing, or indulging your green-thumb tendencies.
“This stunning villa is like something out of a dream,” reads the listing with Magrey & Sons. “Each space is exceptional, with everything designed to be both functional and beautiful, leading to perfect results.” You would expect a listing to be overly-wordy and perhaps a tad hyperbolic when selling anything, but this mansion lives up to the hype.
For the right person with €52.5 million (approximately $52 million at the current exchange rate), it can become the dream home. For the rest of us, it’s the stuff of Batman-inspired dreams.
