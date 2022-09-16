Retired Baseball Star’s Miami Mansion Is Up for Grabs, Sports Its Own Dock for a Speedboat

Sports stars and luxury cars are a match made in heaven. They’ve usually got several of them and at least one garage with plenty of room. But luxury toys can also be ones that fly or float. And while it’s harder to keep a private jet near your home, certain waterfront mansions come with the added bonus of a private dock for a boat.
Some luxury properties come only with lavish garages, while others can even be impossible to reach by car, so boats must be used as vehicles. This particular Miami crib has the best of both worlds – a sprawling six-car garage and a private dock, with plenty of room for a luxury speedboat. That’s right, while sipping cocktails next to this mansion’s swimming pool, its owners can admire their watercraft before taking it for a ride.
At the moment, the lucky owner happens to be a well-known baseball star, Jorge Posada. But that won’t last for too long because Posada is apparently eager to move on to something else. His lavish home in the Old Cutler area of Coral Gables is currently listed for sale by Compass.
Unfolding over 11,800 square feet (1,096 square meters), this crib boasts seven bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, plus two half-bathrooms, two home offices, and two laundry rooms. The chef’s kitchen is also very spacious and packed with premium appliances. Of course, there’s also a fully-equipped gym, and the garage is big enough for six cars.
Taking advantage of the 135 feet (41 meters) of water frontage is a modern indoor-outdoor living space. This is a like a luxury haven in its own right, sporting a summer kitchen, a generous lounge, a swimming pool, and a private dock. This is where Posada apparently kept his speedboat until now, although there aren’t many details available about that. In any case, a private dock is a great addition to any waterfront mansion, especially in Miami.
The property was built in 2010, and only a year later, the former New York Yankees star catcher retired. But, just as the Puerto Rican baseball star moved on, his luxury mansion is ready for a new chapter too. Someone else could soon dock their speedboat there, as long as they’ve got $19.9 million to give.
