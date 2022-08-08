Kipp Nelson’s Stunning $62M Mansion With Custom Garage Lounge Offered at a Discount

Good news for the multi-millionaire car enthusiast looking to take his passion for the automobile one step further, and merge it with premium real estate: a gorgeous Los Angeles mansion is being relisted at a massive discount.
The phrase “labor of love” applies to this bold project that took 10 years to bring forth, and who knows how many millions. Financier, former Formula Three driver and passionate car collector Kipp Nelson, the owner, spent at least $12 million on the land it sits on alone, and then continued to invest in it for the next decade, before it was completed in 2018.
Designed by Olson Kundig and offering a total of 16,000 square feet (1,486 square meters) of living space, the mansion comes with stunning panoramic views, mansion-like amenities, and extra goodies for the auto enthusiast. The last category includes a large garage inspired by the sci-fi film 2001: A Space Odyssey that doubles as entertaining lounge and can easily accommodate 12 to 15 cars, a car course, and an F1 simulator.
If all this rings a bell, it’s because this isn’t the first time that Nelson’s mansion is offered for sale. It was first listed in 2020 for an asking price of $62 million. According to The Robb Report, it is being relisted with a more modest asking: $48 million. The discount is huge, if you’re the kind of person who can afford to spend such amounts of money.
“The garage is completely out of this world,” says Rayni Williams of Williams & Williams at The Beverly Hills Estates, who holds the listing, tells the publication. Then, there’s the F1 race simulator, which gives the owner the chance to have a go against Lewis Hamilton, and the Kippway, which is how Nelson dubbed the elaborate model race course.
The mansion has other stuff for non-car-people: a couple of pools, indoor-outdoor rooms, gorgeous finishes, and a grove of imported olive trees that hides a miniature running and hiking track believed to be the only one of its kind in all LA. So you never again have to mix in with strangers on your hikes.
