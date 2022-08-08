Kevin Harvick streaked to win at Michigan to end a streak

On a day that brought about a race delay due to inclement weather in the blustery Irish hills of Michigan, Kevin Harvick had things go his way to secure a win in the NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400.
The 46-year-old former series champion from Bakersfield, California, celebrated a return to the winner's circle for his 59th win and tenth-most of all time in the NASCAR series. Since his championship 2014 season, Harvick is the only driver to earn a post-season spot in the elimination format introduced that season. It was his sixth win at Michigan and fifth in the last seven races held at the two-mile track.
Harvick led 25 more laps than he has in the entire season with 38. The race broke his way when he pitted his No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford under green on Lap 158 of the 200-lap race. A lap later, NASCAR called the seventh caution of the afternoon for a collision in Turn 4, allowing Harvick to stay on the lead lap. Lead cars pitted under yellow enabling Harvick to assume a lead he would not relinquish.
The ensuing restart on Lap-166 saw second-place finisher Bubba Wallace bottled up with Joey Logano and Kyle Larson, allowing Harvick to open a four-second advantage.
Watson, the pole winner, was unable to catch Harvick, who was driving in clean air and on his way to getting his first win since 2019, finishing 2.903 seconds back.
At the wheel of the afternoon's fastest car, Denny Hamlin finished third 3.91 seconds behind the winner in front of the largest crowd at Michigan International Speedway since 2016. Logano finished fourth, followed by teammate Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney.
Harvick's No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford passed the post-race inspection and was declared the official winner.
Chase Elliott continues to lead the points race by 137 over second place Ross Chastain. Logano, Blaney, and William Byron round out the top five.
The series moves on to the Federated Auto Parts 400 in Richmond, Virginia, on August 14th.
