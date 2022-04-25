Madonna Is Selling the Gorgeous Mansion With 5-Car Custom Garage She Got from The Weeknd

If it’s good enough for The Weeknd, it’s good enough for Madonna. If it’s good enough for both The Weeknd and Madonna, then it’s most definitely good enough for anyone else, as long as they can afford the price hike.
In the summer of 2020, less than three years after he bought it and moved into it, The Weeknd listed his Hidden Hills, California compound for $25 million. One of the property’s highlights was the custom, 5-bay, neon-light garage that could turn into a showroom for the treasures parked inside, in addition to keeping them sheltered.
The garage featured mirrored floors and color-changing lights, and had a very futuristic vibe to it that should have appealed to rich car enthusiasts. It came with a matching wine cellar, the perfect combo for a multi-millionaire’s man cave. Additional features included a full-size basketball court, pool and spa, chef’s kitchen, separate and self-sufficient guest house, music lounge, private cinema, and a motorcourt out front that could easily accommodate five more vehicles. The celebrity pedigree, as well as the fact that The Weeknd was the first owner of the property, should have justified the $25 million asking price.
After one year on the market, the property got a price cut to $22 million. Shortly afterwards, Madonna bought it for a reported $19.3 million and, based on her social media feed, spent some time living in it with her family – no word, though, on whether that gorgeous garage was ever used as it had been designed to.
If you’re on the market for a home that is actually a residential compound (3,391 square feet / 1,244 square meters of total living space) with a custom garage as the cherry on top, and plenty of celebrity pedigree, you’re in luck. Madonna has re-listed the property for $25,995,000. Her name should probably justify the considerable price hike, as does the fact that the barn has been converted into a gym and dance and Pilates studio under her ownership.
Unlike The Weeknd, Madonna isn’t famous for her custom rides. She does however have a reputation as a savvy real estate investor, with a portfolio that includes mansions and luxury flats all the way from the U.S. to Portugal and the UK.
The garage featured mirrored floors and color-changing lights, and had a very futuristic vibe to it that should have appealed to rich car enthusiasts. It came with a matching wine cellar, the perfect combo for a multi-millionaire’s man cave. Additional features included a full-size basketball court, pool and spa, chef’s kitchen, separate and self-sufficient guest house, music lounge, private cinema, and a motorcourt out front that could easily accommodate five more vehicles. The celebrity pedigree, as well as the fact that The Weeknd was the first owner of the property, should have justified the $25 million asking price.
After one year on the market, the property got a price cut to $22 million. Shortly afterwards, Madonna bought it for a reported $19.3 million and, based on her social media feed, spent some time living in it with her family – no word, though, on whether that gorgeous garage was ever used as it had been designed to.
If you’re on the market for a home that is actually a residential compound (3,391 square feet / 1,244 square meters of total living space) with a custom garage as the cherry on top, and plenty of celebrity pedigree, you’re in luck. Madonna has re-listed the property for $25,995,000. Her name should probably justify the considerable price hike, as does the fact that the barn has been converted into a gym and dance and Pilates studio under her ownership.
Unlike The Weeknd, Madonna isn’t famous for her custom rides. She does however have a reputation as a savvy real estate investor, with a portfolio that includes mansions and luxury flats all the way from the U.S. to Portugal and the UK.