SpaceX May Be Punished For Using Private Security Guards To Block Public Roads

SpaceX did extraordinary things when it comes to rocket launching and cost-cutting with aerospace technology. Even so, it is not entitled to close public roads in Boca Chica with private security guards. This is what the Cameron County District Attorney, Luis V. Saenz, told Shyamal Patel in a letter disclosed by KGRW reporter Rudy Mireles.
According to the letter, Saenz had already been warned that Tesla was closing and denying access to Remedios Avenue and Joanna Street, which are public roads. He then sent his personnel on June 9 to verify the situation. Getting there, they were “immediately approached, stopped, and detained” by Oscar Lopez, one of the private security guards hired by Elon Musk’s company.
Lopez told them he was a member of the SpaceX Security staff and that the members of Saenz’s team could not enter. They would have to turn around and return to Highway 4. When they told him they were from the District Attorney’s office, Lopez replied that “they were the type that was going to make a big deal about things.”
What they actually did was to inform Lopez, his supervisor, and the head of SpaceX Security that the roads were public. They also warned about two possible crimes: obstructing a highway or other passageway (a Class B misdemeanor) and impersonating a public servant (a third-degree felony).
Saenz then warns Patel that “this conduct is unacceptable.” He also states that the SpaceX senior director knew about that after being warned by Cameron County about that. The excuse the company gave at the time was that SpaceX had an “overzealous security guard.”
SpaceX may find any other excuses in the future, but Saenz already said he would not accept them. If he discovers that the company is blocking any public roads again, any “individual SpaceX employee/contractor/agent” will be “subject to arrest and prosecution.” Even SpaceX can be criminally charged.
Business Insider tried to hear from SpaceX. Much like Tesla, the company did not respond. You can see both the letter to the senior director of SpaceX and the tweet from Mireles below.
Business Insider tried to hear from SpaceX. Much like Tesla, the company did not respond. You can see both the letter to the senior director of SpaceX and the tweet from Mireles below.
Just in: Cameron County District Attorney notifies #SpaceX Boca Chica that unauthorized road closures and enforcement by contracted security officers may be in violation of state laws including felonious impersonation of a public servant. #RGV @krgv pic.twitter.com/nhM8BQQYzR— Rudy Mireles (@RudyMTweets) June 15, 2021