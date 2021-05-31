Elon Musk Shares Breathtaking Image of the Deimos "Ocean Spaceport"

If there is one thing Elon Musk is extremely good at, that’s getting people talking. Through the products themselves, his tweets, and at times through cleverly-crafted words (and at times less so), his companies manage to be the talk of the town even when some of them lack a proper, full-blown PR department.
With Tesla soon to kick off deliveries of the Model S Plaid, the electric car maker is definitely at the center of attention. But now so is SpaceX, whose in-the-works Starship, the hardware meant to eventually take humanity to Mars, just popped into the headlines once more, thanks to another of Musk’s tweets.
The ready-to-use Starship is still far from completed, with the test prototypes just wrapping up their habit of blowing up on the company’s launch pads in Texas. But that isn’t stopping the man who dreams of a Martian future from announcing that the launch of a spaceship from an off-shore platform named Deimos will take place as soon as next year.
The status of Deimos, named so after the smaller Martian moon, which in turn got its name after the Greek god of dread and terror, was revealed by Musk on Sunday, and is now backed by a rendering of sorts showing the massive Starship perched on top of an oil rig-like structure floating on some rough seas, under an overcast sky.
The image was posted by a Twitter user, and managed to get a reply from Musk (and a retweet) saying that “Ocean spaceport Deimos is under construction for launch next year.”
This is the first time in a long time Musk gave us an idea of when these platforms are supposed to be ready. SpaceX is the proud owner of two former deepwater oil rigs, which are currently being converted to launch rockets into space: the Deimos rendered here, and the Phobos.
Ocean spaceport Deimos is under construction for launch next year https://t.co/WJQka399c7— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 30, 2021