Elon Musk Delays Tesla Model S Plaid Deliveries by One Week

More on this:

1 2022 Tesla Cybertruck Solar Tonneau Cover, Cyberliving Trailer Teased in Patents

2 New Tesla Model S Plaid Walkaround Video Reveals Body-Color Door Handles

3 Study Shows U.S. Drivers Feel Less Safe With Autonomous Cars on the Road

4 Elon Musk Falls for Worst Analogy Possible in Defense of No Radar Move

5 Possible Tesla Douchery: Old Blog Entry Detailing the Benefits of Radar, Deleted