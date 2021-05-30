Elon Musk Delays Tesla Model S Plaid Deliveries by One Week

After being called out by UFC mixed martial artist Beneil Dariush for delaying the delivery of his Model X one too many times, Elon Musk made amends with a loaner Model Y and a promise for Model S Plaid customers. More to the point, deliveries for the strip-slaying sedan would start on June 3rd. The event was announced to raving reception on social media, but as it’s often the case, the Musk Man has overpromised yet again.
MSP customers now have to wait until June 10th for the first units of the 1,020-horsepower electric luxobarge, which “feels like a spaceship” according to the chief executive officer. “Words cannot describe the limbic resonance,” added Musk, who refers to the spine-tingling acceleration to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 1.99 seconds including the rollout.
Priced at $119,990 excluding documentation fee, destination charge, and potential savings, the Plaid falls short of the EPA-rated driving range of the dual-motor Long Range. Be that as it may, 390 miles (628 kilometers) still is alright for a car that weighs just around 5,000 pounds (2,268 kilograms).
Top speed is estimated at 200 miles per hour (322 kilometers per hour), which is better than internal combustion-engined muscle cars that include the Challenger Super Stock and Mustang Shelby GT500. The quickest-acceleration production car in the world is much obliged to cover the quarter-mile in 9.23 seconds at 155 mph (250 kph) while torque vectoring should help the Plaid take corners better than the Performance it replaces.
At launch, Tesla offers five exterior finishes of which Pearl White Multi-Coat is the only no-cost color. Wheels range from the 19-inch Tempests to 21-inch Arachnids, but be warned that the larger wheels add $4,500 to the tally and take a 40-mile toll on the range. The refreshed interior of the Model S comes in black with wood or carbon-fiber touches as standard, but customers can also pick the black-and-white combo or cream for $2,000 extra.
Full Self-Driving Capability is the most expensive option at $10,000 even though Tesla hasn’t mastered Level 5 autonomy. As a brief refresher, neither Autopilot nor Full-Self Driving Capability is an autonomous system.
Model S Plaid delivery pushed to June 10. Needs one more week of tweak.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 29, 2021
