The Story of the Original Mustang: The First Three Production Runs (1964–1966)

5 SpaceX’s Falcon 9 and Endeavor Flew Over Disney and It Was Magical

4 A Bottle of Wine That Spent 14 Months in Space Is Expected to Sell for $1M

3 Dream Chaser Spaceplane Gets Ready for Its First Flight to ISS

2 Colplay Beamed New Song “Higher Power” Into Space for Intergalactic Premiere

1 NASA to Make Money on the ISS, Private Astronauts Going Up in 2022

More on this:

This Billionaire Just Bought Tickets for the ISS, Ahead of SpaceX Moon Flight

Whereas regular people probably feel pretty happy these days to have booked a single trip in their respective country, here’s what being a billionaire is like (among other things). Japanese e-commerce tycoon Yusaku Maezawa just bought himself tickets to the ISS. 1 photo



Maezawa, who is also a well-known art curator and space enthusiast, became the



The search to



The new mission was announced by Space Adventures, which brokered the deal. Space Adventures also helped other space enthusiasts with deep pockets to self-fund their trips to the ISS.



Maezawa and a production assistant, accompanied by Cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin, will be taking off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome on December 8 for a 12-day mission. The announcement doesn’t clearly state it, but the billionaire has hinted before that he plans on taking everyone else along for the ride, which can only mean one thing: this will be documented on camera for some type of documentary or reality show.



Maezawa has already passed medical examinations and is headed into training. He will be the eighth private, self-funded



Going to the ISS before the Moon???? https://t.co/hITylo93B8 — Yusaku Maezawa (MZ) (@yousuckMZ) May 13, 2021 If the name Yusaku Maezawa rings a bell, that’s because he’s also booked to fly to the Moon with SpaceX as early as 2023. Talk about exciting, literally out-of-this-world vacation plans.Maezawa, who is also a well-known art curator and space enthusiast, became the world’s first space tourist in 2018 when he secured tickets to the Moon on the SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket. In early 2020, he made international headlines again when he announced that he also wanted a lady friend in addition to the eight public figures (artists and politicians) he planned on taking along with him.The search to fill out the surprise spot should have branched out into a reality show, but for whatever reason, Maezawa aborted plans shortly afterward. With time to kill, he has now bought two tickets onboard the Russian Soyuz capsule and will head out to the International Space Station (ISS) in December this year.The new mission was announced by Space Adventures, which brokered the deal. Space Adventures also helped other space enthusiasts with deep pockets to self-fund their trips to the ISS.Maezawa and a production assistant, accompanied by Cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin, will be taking off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome on December 8 for a 12-day mission. The announcement doesn’t clearly state it, but the billionaire has hinted before that he plans on taking everyone else along for the ride, which can only mean one thing: this will be documented on camera for some type of documentary or reality show.Maezawa has already passed medical examinations and is headed into training. He will be the eighth private, self-funded guest to the ISS and Japan’s first.

load press release