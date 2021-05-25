Close Up Photo Shows the SpaceX Resilience Capsule Still Tied to the ISS

Back at the beginning of May, the first ever crew to have been transported with the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule to the International Space Station (ISS) came back to Earth. They made the journey back home in the spacecraft called Resilience, and they arrived safely in what became the first nighttime landing in over 50 years.
That’s old news, of course, but NASA does like to keep the hype surrounding its space exploration efforts at the highest possible levels, and this week released a photo of the Resilience while it was still up there, attached to the ISS. A perfect fit, if you like, for our Photo of the Day section.
The Crew Dragon is seen in this shot shortly before undocking from the ISS. That means all four Crew-1 astronauts (Shannon Walker, Victor Glover, Mike Hopkins, and Soichi Noguchi) were already on board when it was taken, and the spacecraft is shown still held in place by the docking adapter of the station’s Harmony module.
We thought it would be relevant to bring Resilience back into focus because this is the ship Elon Musk’s space faring company will be using to send a crew of four civilians on a short trip around the planet. The launch is scheduled for sometime this fall.
The four that will probably become the first tourists to go around the planet in a spaceship (Blue Origin’s launch will be only a trip up and down) are billionaire Hayley Arceneaux, Lockheed Martin engineer Christopher Sembroski, scientist-teacher Sian Proctor, and the man bringing the money to the mission, billionaire and former pilot Jared Isaacman.
The mission that will be taking them up is called Inspiration4 and is described as a charitable trip meant to help raise $200 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital’s efforts to fight child cancer.
