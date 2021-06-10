5 Ram Raiders Use Crane to Demolish Half a Supermarket And Get to The ATM

This 1,000-Ton Crane Is What Gets the Massive SpaceX Starship Erect

Back in May, Elon Musk’s SpaceX finally nailed a test flight of a Starship prototype, ending a rather long streak of failures and spectacular explosions. It was an exciting sight seeing the thing come down in an orderly fashion, one that gave us a glimpse of how the future of interplanetary travel could look. 7 photos



We’ve seen SpaceX



SpaceX is presently getting ready for another test flight, the important orbital flight, and that means work on getting the next prototype ready is underway. The latest news on this front from Boca Chica, Texas, does not come from SpaceX, however, but a German-Swiss company called



Back in April, the company says, it was contacted by Buckner Heavy Lift Cranes to have a special LR 11000 crawler crane configured to be able to erect a spaceship on a launch pad. Two months after that moment, Liebherr shared images of the mighty LR 11000 maneuvering a shiny Starship into position.



The crane is a configurable one, as it can be fitted with a number of booms depending on requirements. For the SpaceX application, it wears its main one and an F2 jib that allows it to lift 253 tons at the jib head.



Editor's note: Gallery shows cranes from the same family at other jobs as well. Gallery shows cranes from the same family at other jobs as well.

