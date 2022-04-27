Soulja Boy Is All About Matching His New Ride, a Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder

Soulja Boy seems to have treated himself to a brand-new whip, a Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder. The rapper introduced it on social media with a set of pictures where he matched his orange outfit to the supercar’s body paint.
Soulja Boy just unveiled his new Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder, with orange paint, and he will probably soon say that he was the one who “invented” orange cars. You know, the way he did it with yellow ones.
On his real name DeAndre Cortez Way, Soulja Boy is all about living lavishly and letting everyone know he’s rich and famous. The way the rapper introduced his supercar on social media was very on-brand for him: with a matching outfit. Next to the convertible, there was a white Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and Soulja also made sure he snapped a pic in front of the luxury SUV, too.
The Huracan Evo Spyder is put in motion by a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine, paired up to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. That V10 puts out 631 horsepower (640 ps) and a maximum torque of 443 lb-ft (600 Nm).
With these figures, the open-top supercar is able to whizz past 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 3.1 seconds with launch control, before reaching a top speed of 202 mph (325 kph). Opening the soft top takes 17 seconds, and you can do that up to a driving speed of 31 mph (50 kph).
Showing off rides on his social media is not uncommon for Soulja Boy. Recently, he openly appreciated his Mercedes-Benz CLA, calling it his “baby” and also flaunted his Lamborghini Urus and Bentley Continental GT, all painted yellow.
The Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder isn’t the first orange vehicle in his collection, though. He received a McLaren GT in that same shade from Ray J for his 31st birthday. He also owns a red Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder, but the new one is surely an upgrade.
