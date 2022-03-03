Soulja Boy Calls His Mercedes-Benz CLA His “Baby” After Posing with Tanks

Soulja Boy loves his brightly colored vehicles, and this Mercedes-Benz CLA is no exception. The rapper shared a short video of his yellow ride, right after posing with some tanks.
On his most recent Instagram Stories posted on February 2, rapper Soulja Boy shared a boomerang of a yellow Mercedes-Benz CLA, which he called “my baby.”
U.S. customers get the CLA 250 and the AMG entry-level version, CLA 35. But Soulja Boy's isn't an AMG. Powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, the Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 delivers 222 horsepower (225 ps) at 5,500 rpm, and a maximum torque of 258 lb-ft (350 Nm) at 1,800-4,000 rpm. The power unit sends resources to all wheels, if the customer ticks the optional 4MATIC all-wheel drive. Thus the Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 4MATIC four-door coupe accelerates from zero to 60 mph (0-96 kph) in 6.3 seconds, with a top speed of 146 mph (235 kph).
After Mercedes-Benz's recent announcement that they will be dropping the A-Class in the U.S., the CLA will become the brand’s cheapest lineup, with the current model starting at $38,200. The all-wheel drive version is $2,000 more.
The model is, indeed, a surprising choice for Soulja Boy, who can pride himself on some fast and expensive supercars. Just a few days ago, he posed on top of his red Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder, as you can see attached below.
The rapper, who is also known as Big Draco, has a particular liking for brightly colored cars. Soulja Boy, on his real name DeAndre Cortez Way, also owns a yellow Bentley Continental GT, a Lamborghini Urus, and a McLaren GT he received for his birthday from fellow artist Ray J.
This display of love for his CLA comes just a couple of days after posing with several U.S. tanks.
At the time, the rapper seemed to be in a military garage. That's where he took the opportunity to show off his moves in a short video, which isn’t exactly sensitive for the tense moments we’re currently living. It did, however, gain him over 50,000 likes on social media.
