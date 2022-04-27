Video: Leaky Audi A8 Will Give You a Shower on the Go, Know Any Good Plumbers?

Ah yes, the joy of owning an older car that’s out of warranty, especially a luxury sedan that used to cost well over $100,000 back when it left the factory floor. Ladies and gentlemen, meet the Audi A8 with an integrated natural shower.
You may get such a feature in a camper van, you know, to keep clean after spending too much time away from civilization. However, this is a rival to the likes of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW 7 Series, and you wouldn’t normally expect to be able to take a shower in it every time it starts raining, but you will get wet in this example.
A short video of the car was uploaded by onlycar.com on TikTok and reshared by @the_lemon_guys on Instagram almost two weeks ago, and shows the said Audi A8 going through a car wash and leaking a lot of water from the roof. If you look closely at the console, you will see that it has a button for opening and closing the electric sunroof.
In all likelihood, the driver might have forgotten to make sure that the sunroof was completely closed before washing the vehicle. Nonetheless, there is also the probability that this part has failed altogether, or that the drainage tubes were clogged by debris, and weren’t able to do their job as intended. Either way, this writer would be outraged if this happened in his ride, which was also made in Germany, and features a sunroof that still works (fingers crossed!).
On a much sadder note, this problem is not that uncommon. We went through some of the comments on the embedded social media post, seeing that other car owners had the same issue in various other rides, including an Audi Q3, a Volkswagen Passat, and a Land Rover. But has this ever happened to you?
A short video of the car was uploaded by onlycar.com on TikTok and reshared by @the_lemon_guys on Instagram almost two weeks ago, and shows the said Audi A8 going through a car wash and leaking a lot of water from the roof. If you look closely at the console, you will see that it has a button for opening and closing the electric sunroof.
In all likelihood, the driver might have forgotten to make sure that the sunroof was completely closed before washing the vehicle. Nonetheless, there is also the probability that this part has failed altogether, or that the drainage tubes were clogged by debris, and weren’t able to do their job as intended. Either way, this writer would be outraged if this happened in his ride, which was also made in Germany, and features a sunroof that still works (fingers crossed!).
On a much sadder note, this problem is not that uncommon. We went through some of the comments on the embedded social media post, seeing that other car owners had the same issue in various other rides, including an Audi Q3, a Volkswagen Passat, and a Land Rover. But has this ever happened to you?