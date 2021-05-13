Sony to Offer Gran Turismo Goodies as Part of PlayStation Days of Play

While Gran Turismo 7 won’t see the daylight anytime soon, as its official launch has already been pushed back to 2022 due to the global health crisis, Sony is at least giving fans of the franchise a different way to show their love for the game.
The upcoming PlayStation Days of Play, an annual event that gives PlayStation gamers the chance to win free stuff like themes and avatars and access free multiplayer during the weekend, will also include some Gran Turismo 7 goodies.
Users who want to be part of the new event simply need to register until May 31 and then earn points playing games for at least one hour, playing with friends, and earning trophies. The more points they earn, the closer they get to several milestones that guarantee certain prices, like exclusive PSN avatars and PS4 themes, some of which are available as collective prizes.
For example, once the community reaches stage one and plays 2.4 million games and earns 7.2 million trophies, everybody receives one PSN avatar and one PS4 dynamic theme. As part of this stage, there’s also a bonus goal, this time with 3 million games played and 8.8 million trophies earned, to receive three more PSN avatars, including one for Gran Turismo.
Stage two requires 2.9 million games played and 8.5 million trophies earned for 5 PSN avatars, while a bonus goal brings them more such avatars. The hardest to reach is stage three, whose bonus goal includes another Grant Turismo PSN avatar.
PlayStation 5 owners will not be able to download the PS4 themes, but at least they will be able to use the PSN avatars they earn during the event. The first stage ends on May 24, but once you register for the event, you will be part of all three stages and be eligible for all awards once the aforementioned milestones are reached.
