Sony Launches Three New Head Units with Android Auto and CarPlay Support

Sony has recently announced a trio of new car AV receivers, once again with latest-generation features and support for Android Auto and CarPlay.
The three new head units are XAV-AX8100, XAV-AX5600, and XAV-AX150 and are projected to go on sale later this year.
First and foremost, XAV-AX8100 and XAV-AX5600 sport 8.95-inch and 6.95-inch screens, respectively, and both come with an HDMI input for extended capabilities.
In addition, they include Bluetooth support, dual USB ports, 5V 3pre-outs, Android Auto, CarPlay, and WebLink Cast support.
“The XAV-AX8100 and XAV-AX5600 car AV receivers are sister models of the well-regarded XAV-AX8000 and XAV-AX5500 models. While maintaining sophisticated design, seamless utility, smart features and powerful audio, the new models now include an additional HDMI input that allows customers to enjoy extended connectivity,” Sony explained in a press release, also embedded below.
The new XAV-AX150 also sports a 6.95-inch touchscreen display with support for Android Auto and CarPlay and can also read FLAC audio files. It’s ready for parking cameras and features a single-DIN design for easy installation in most cars out there.
Furthermore, Sony reminds its new head units ship with EXTRA BASS, a new feature whose purpose is to “overcome engine noise and reproduce clear punchy sound at any volume level.”
The first head unit to go on sale is the XAV-AX150, which according to Sony is projected to hit the shelves as soon as May 2021. Pricing for this new model will start at $299.99, as it’s the most affordable of the three new devices announced this week.
Then, it’s the XAV-AX5600, which this time is expected to go live as soon as July 2021. In this case, the price tag is $499.99.
And last but not least, the XAV-AX8100 is the most expensive of the three new models, as it’s due to go on sale in July this year with a $649.99 price in the United States.
