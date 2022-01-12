autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Porsche Month  
Car reviews:
 

Someone Has Created a Seatbelt for Groceries, And It All Makes Perfect Sense

Home > News > Gadgets
12 Jan 2022, 23:25 UTC ·
There are many drivers out there who prefer to put their bags and groceries on the floor right in front of the passenger seat because of various reasons.
BAGO can keep your groceries in place 6 photos
BAGO seatbelt for groceriesBAGO seatbelt for groceriesBAGO seatbelt for groceriesBAGO seatbelt for groceriesBAGO seatbelt for groceries
It’s more convenient than opening the trunk, the bags are easier to reach, and for delivery drivers, it makes the whole thing faster because they can jump right into the car and go deliver the order.

However, it’s not unusual for the bags to tip over during hard braking or quick turning because, let’s be honest about it, this place isn’t made for carrying our groceries in the first place. And in some cases, the whole thing can get even worse, especially if you’re carrying drinks and coffee.

Well, someone on Indiegogo has come up with the idea that keeps the groceries in place even during hard braking. It’s more of a seatbelt for bags, though this doesn’t mean you’ll have to put all groceries in the passenger seat.

Not at all. Called BAGO, this little device must be placed into your glovebox with a seatbelt strap material, then using a metal clamp to generate a grip on the bag. As you can see in the photo here, BAGO isn’t exactly the most eye-candy accessory you’ll have in a car, but it makes carrying groceries a lot more convenient.

Not to mention the typical food bags, so for someone delivering burgers, for example, BAGO could easily become a pretty useful accessory.

This doesn’t mean it’s perfect, though. At first glance, you can’t secure more than just a bag, so if your customer is really, really hungry, then you might need more than just a BAGO. It’s not very affordable either, as the product costs no more, no less than $22.

The Indiegogo funding goal has already been reached, so now BAGO is projected to start shipping to customers in June this year.

Video thumbnail
Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.

seatbelt IndieGoGo groceries glovebox
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories