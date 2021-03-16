Apple Thinks It Can Fix Car Seatbelts to Really Make Them Comfortable

Apple most likely wants to make the Apple Car a model packed with innovations. The patents the company has filed recently provide us with an early look at how the Cupertino-based tech behemoth sees the automotive industry once its vehicle gets the go-ahead.
One interesting idea that showed up lately is detailed in a patent called “Safety belt positioning and presentation systems,” dating from January 2021.
Essentially, what Apple discusses in this patent is a new design that would improve the seatbelt system on the back seat, making it possible to find the buckle and provide comfy seating for everybody easily. That would include the third person sitting in the back, as everybody knows the middle seat can hardly be comfortable, especially during a long trip.
So what Apple hopes to achieve is to build a system that would allow the anchors to move freely in an attempt to find just the right position for every passenger. The new design also includes what Apple describes as a “tongue disposed between the first side of the buckle portion and a second side of the buckle portion” to make it easier to fasten the seatbelt.
The company discusses the shortcomings of the existing seatbelt design in cars out there, explaining the middle seat can become uncomfortable and make finding the latch pretty difficult.
“If the safety belt secures the occupant to the vehicle seat in an undesirable manner, the occupant cannot adjust the location or position of the one or more anchors in order to adjust how the strap is positioned on the occupant's body," Apple says. "Additionally, it may be difficult to locate the latch. For example, the latch may become lodged between portions of the vehicle seat and may be difficult to locate or retrieve in order to operate the safety belt. Accordingly, new approaches to safety belt positioning and presentation systems are desirable.”
A patent is by no means a guarantee a certain idea is ready to launch. Still, on the other hand, you can add this idea to the list of innovations Apple could eventually consider for its highly anticipated EV.
