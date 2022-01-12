YES E-Scooter Is Chic in a Retro Way, Has a Round Headlight and a Floating Wooden Deck

While it’s true that there’s no shortage of electric scooters to choose from, it’s not every day that you get to see one that manages to stand out from the crowd. The YES electric two-wheeler wants to be something else, proving that you can also be fashionable in addition to reducing your car usage and carbon emissions.
Yvolution’s YES electric scooter wants to be a breath of fresh air, even though it’s got a retro look to it, especially because of its large, round headlight and its wooden deck. But there is a lot to love about this e-scooter, from its catchy design to its powerful motor, and the fact that it’s available in several colors. All in all, this thing’s got character, whether you get it in Night Sky, Aquamarine, Rose, Frost, or Nero.
One of the wheeler’s most notable features is its wide, floating wooden deck that uses a flex-press technology meant to absorb shocks and bumps, offering a comfortable ride. The deck is 7.1” (180 mm) wide, so you can stand with both feet side by side. Also contributing to the enhanced comfort are the 8.5” puncture-proof tires and the anti-vibration handgrips.
The scooter comes with a folding frame design for easier transportation and has a total weight of 30 lb (13.6 kg). Its maximum user weight is 220 lb (around 100 kg).
Another thing we really like about the YES scooter is the fact that it is equipped with an advanced lighting system with five points of light illuminating the road, to maximize safety during your commutes. You’ve got the round headlight in the front, a rear light, reflectors, and lights on the sides and under the deck.
YES packs a 350W motor and a 36V 7.5 Ah lithium-ion battery that offers a run time of 60 minutes. There are three riding modes available and they are easily interchangeable via the single-button interface on the LED display. The scooter can reach a top speed of 25 kph (15.5 mph).
Right now, you can find the Yvolution YES electric scooter on Indiegogo, where you can get it for $509. Deliveries are estimated for February 2022.
