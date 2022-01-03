Carbon Fiber CIVI Scooter Is Made the Same Way as the Bugatti Chiron, Weighs Under 26 Lb

When it comes to micro-mobility vehicles, less is more, and that also applies to weight. The whole idea is for the wheeler to get you over short distances in a quick, convenient way, and without further contributing to traffic congestion. Small, lightweight vehicles such as scooters and bikes are a great solution, and CIVI promises an e-scooter under 26 lb (12 kg), with the battery included.
Touted as the first 100 percent carbon fiber electric scooter to weigh under 26 lb, CIVI has a minimalist but stylish design focused more on reducing the total weight of the vehicle than on adding more bells and whistles. The company making it boasts of its manufacturing process being similar to the one used in the aerospace industry and the automotive one, for F1 and cars like the Bugatti Chiron.
While the current CIVI prototype weighs 11.8 kg (26 lb), the manufacturer aims for the production version to reach only 10 kg (22 lb). Almost the entire scooter is made of aerospace carbon fiber, with the exceptions being the motor, bearings, battery, and lights. Multiple colors are available for the CIVI scooter, with sixteen carbon fiber finishes being offered.
A 4” color screen displays different info and parameters such as the speed, battery level, driving mode, time, and so on, with all these widgets being easily configurable.
The scooter has a folding system for more convenient transportation, comes with a motor brake and option disc brake, and is equipped with 10” wheels. As for its performance figures, CIVI is pretty standard. It can reach a maximum speed of 25 kph (15.5 mph) and offers a range of up to 30 kph (18.6) per charge when using the two-wheeler in its Eco Mode. There’s also a Sport Mode available.
Right now, the CIVI scooter is seeking funding on Indiegogo. It’s not the most affordable one out there, at $2,266, and this is 40 percent off the retail price. The estimated delivery date is November 2022.
