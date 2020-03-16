Someone Has Created a COVID-19 Design for the Alfa Romeo Giulia Forza Edition

A Forza Horizon 4 player has created a COVID-19 livery for the Alfa Romeo Giulia FE, and pretty much everyone who’s playing this game can download it with the share code in the photo here.
The coronavirus outbreak keeps making more and more victims across the world, so right now, the best recommendations for everyone are to stay home for as much as possible and wash your hands on every occasion.
So this custom livery for the Alfa Romeo Giulia FE can very well be used to raise awareness, especially because this design has received thousands of votes on reddit earlier today.
As the creator of the livery explains, the COVID-19 skin for the Giulia isn’t supposed to offend anyone because, after all, such ideas can actually make more people aware of how they can protect against the deadly virus.
“I don't mean to disrespect anyone with this livery or do I have any insensitive intentions, it just something I worked on as I am stuck inside tryan to wait the virus out like everyone else,” the redditor called AMAYH8life explains.
“I don't think that you would disrespect anyone directly if anything this is just spreading awareness (if there already wasn't enough),” someone else responded in a message that makes perfect sense.
Whether or not creating a COVID-19 livery for a car during these difficult times is a good idea or not is something that remains to be seen, but at the end of the day, maybe such projects can help more people stay safe and follow the public advice from the local experts, authorities, and the World Health Organization.
At the time of writing this article, the coronavirus outbreak has infected more than 181,000 people worldwide, with the number of deaths already exceeding 7,000. There are nearly 96,000 currently-infected patients in the world, with just 6 percent of them considered to be in critical condition.
So this custom livery for the Alfa Romeo Giulia FE can very well be used to raise awareness, especially because this design has received thousands of votes on reddit earlier today.
As the creator of the livery explains, the COVID-19 skin for the Giulia isn’t supposed to offend anyone because, after all, such ideas can actually make more people aware of how they can protect against the deadly virus.
“I don't mean to disrespect anyone with this livery or do I have any insensitive intentions, it just something I worked on as I am stuck inside tryan to wait the virus out like everyone else,” the redditor called AMAYH8life explains.
“I don't think that you would disrespect anyone directly if anything this is just spreading awareness (if there already wasn't enough),” someone else responded in a message that makes perfect sense.
Whether or not creating a COVID-19 livery for a car during these difficult times is a good idea or not is something that remains to be seen, but at the end of the day, maybe such projects can help more people stay safe and follow the public advice from the local experts, authorities, and the World Health Organization.
At the time of writing this article, the coronavirus outbreak has infected more than 181,000 people worldwide, with the number of deaths already exceeding 7,000. There are nearly 96,000 currently-infected patients in the world, with just 6 percent of them considered to be in critical condition.