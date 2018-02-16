smart Comes Up with "Emission Cam", Makes Troubling Discovery

Electric cars have been called a lot of things: boring, slow, unexciting, the harbingers of doom, emasculating - and the list could go on -, but they've also been called "clean."

All kinds of gas. All of them. Still not getting it? How should we put this? Yes, even that kind - the one kids use a lighter to ignite and then roll around to extinguish their pants. A device like this in the wrong hands could make riding the public transport a very embarrassing experience for someone who had too much baked beans the day before.



It's obviously a goofy joke from the German manufacturer, but if South Park taught us something is that fart jokes are always funny. And by suggesting some people do it while they kiss, or even when going up an escalator with another person behind them at just the right level shows smart really gave it its best to make it as hilarious as possible. Oh, and it turns out pretty ballerinas make absolutely no exception either.



In the end, it's exactly a great ad for smart since the whole idea isn't specific to the brand or the product, applying just as well to any other electric car out there. But the execution is worthy of our praise. Worthy enough to buy a smart electric drive? Well, it's about farts, so yes, definitely.



Sure, the debate over where that power they suck out of the grid comes from is still pretty valid, even though a lot of countries are taking huge steps toward switching to green and renewable sources. But even with coal power plants running at full capacity, EVs still take the pollution out of the city.

