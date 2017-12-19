Know Your Holes: Driver Pours Gasoline Where She Shouldn't, Creates Fire Ball

We can't stress this enough: know your holes, people. Just because one thing fits somewhere doesn't mean it should go there. This isn't one of those chimpanzee tests where they need to find the right object for each shaped hole - life's a little more complicated than that.

You'd think something as elementary as filling up a car didn't need guidelines, but every now and again we get situations like this one that suggests the opposite. Well, thank god this isn't what the majority is like. It isn't, right? And by "a little" more we do mean "little." We don't have to solve complex maths problems or find the answer to difficult riddles whenever we have to pour some fuel into the tanks of our vehicles, we just need to use a little common sense. Or, alternatively, we need to realize it's beyond our capabilities and ask a station attendant for help.A 54-year-old woman from Britain thought she could handle it and placed the fuel pump nozzle into a rounded hole on the wrong side of her first-generation smart fortwo . Since the tiny city car made by Daimler has its engine in the back, it also needs to have an air intake somewhere nearby.A smart designer is probably feeling a bit sorry now for placing it in the exact same position as the fuel cap, only on the passenger's side of the car. The woman didn't pay attention, jammed the nozzle in there, blocked the trigger in the open position and went into the car, possibly to warm up.Proving once more she wasn't the most knowledgeable person when it came to fuel stations, once inside, she turned the ignition key. The smart immediately caught fire with the woman trapped inside due to yet another gas station faux-pas: she had parked too close to the pump to open the door.In the end, the Telegraph reports, a fellow driver jumped to her rescue and dragged her away from the fire. Apart from her rescuer, the woman also credits the puffer jacket she was wearing for saving her life as it miraculously didn't catch fire.You'd think something as elementary as filling up a car didn't need guidelines, but every now and again we get situations like this one that suggests the opposite. Well, thank god this isn't what the majority is like. It isn't, right?