McLaren P1 Catches Fire in the UK, Burns in the Middle of an Intersection

The Mclaren P1 has now become the latest go-fast machine to have demonstrated spontaneous combustion, as we sadly have to report that an example of the hypercar has caught fire in the UK.

The information surrounding the fire is scarce, but the piece of Instagram footage shows the car burning in a junction, with the flames appearing to emerge from the engine compartment of the hybrid.



Note that the Mclaren P1 has left a trail of fuild behind, with this also appearing to have caught fire. The passenger door has also been left open.



Speaking of which, there are no reports on the condition of the hypercar's occupants, so here's to hoping the driver and any potential passenger managed to exit the vehicle before the fire swallowed the thing.



Running a quick DVLA (the UK's Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency) check reveals that this blue



The hybrid powertrain of the P1, which consists of a 737 hp twin-turbo 3.8-liter V8 and a 178 hp electric motor (the combined output of the two sits at 916 hp), only leads to more questions regarding the source of the fire that consumed the poor McLaren - keep in mind that the British automaker only brought 375 units of the hyper-hybrid to the world.



P.S.: It looks like the burning Macca was caught on camera from inside a Volkswagen Crafter, with the reaction of the van occupant appearing to be anything but compasionate.



