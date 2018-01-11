smart Celebrates 10 Years Since It Set Foot On U.S. Soil

smart cars are, if anything, the fanciest alternative in the A-segment. Which is a vehicle class that doesn’t resonate with the American public. Which is why sales haven’t been so great in the U.S. since the Daimler AG-owned automaker opened up shop in this part of the world. Sales so bad that the ICE-powered lineup has been discontinued for ED models.

Under the skin, you’ll find a So how does smart celebrate these milestones? With a 10-year anniversary edition of the fortwo Electric Drive, of course! Painted in exclusive Sapphire Blue Metallic and equipped with 16-inch Brabus Monoblock VII wheels finished in Matte Anthracite Grey, the 10th Anniversary Edition also comes with Brabus floor mats with custom stitching and shift knob.The piece that completes the puzzle is the Brabus Sport Package, which consists of goodies that include the three-spoke multifunction sports steering wheel, brushed stainless steel pedals with rubber studs, 10-mm lower suspension, front and rear apron, and the matt-finish rear diffuser. smart didn’t tell how many examples will be offered for sale, but it did mention the car will be “available for a limited time during model year 2018.” Not everyone’s idea of special, but then again, it’s not everyone’s type of car, which makes even the regular fortwo special in its own right.Scheduled to make its premiere at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, the fortwo coupe Electric Drive in 10th Anniversary Edition attire is available as an option worth $1,950. In other words, it’s not that expensive considering how much stuff you get from the get-go.Under the skin, you’ll find a three-phase synchronous motor driving the rear wheels with 80-ish horsepower and 118 pound-feet of torque. Zero to 60 miles per hour takes 11.4 seconds, with maximum speed rated at 81 mph. The 17.6-kWh lithium-ion battery, meanwhile, packs enough electricity for an EPA-rated driving range of 58 miles. So yeah, whatever you do, don’t get your smart ED out of the city because the inevitable will happen.